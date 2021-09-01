About this Course

What you will learn

  • I​ntroduces learners to the popular jQuery library and explores the syntactical differences between JavaScript and jQuery using small projects.

Skills you will gain

  • Jquery
  • JavaScript
  • animations
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Manipulating Web Pages Elements with jQuery & JavaScript

Week 2

Animating Web Page Elements with jQuery & JavaScript

Week 3

Intermediate Document Manipulation & Animation

Week 4

Timers and Recursion in JavaScript & jQuery

