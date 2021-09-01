With the general introduction of JavaScript in the first course, this course will focus on JavaScript libraries, specifically jQuery. The scripts will be geared toward Document Object Model (DOM) manipulation. Learners will describe the top JavaScript libraries and differentiate which would work best to implement and accelerate development of web page animation.
This course is part of the JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Introduces learners to the popular jQuery library and explores the syntactical differences between JavaScript and jQuery using small projects.
Skills you will gain
- Jquery
- JavaScript
- animations
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Manipulating Web Pages Elements with jQuery & JavaScript
In this module, you will be introduced to jQuery and basic jQuery syntax and we will compare it to JavaScript syntax. You will be able to plug-in the jQuery library and discuss the history of jQuery and its relationship to JavaScript. You'll also use some of the selectors and filters available in jQuery to access DOM elements. You will be able to create an interactive element that could be used on a website and be able to identify and fix coding and logic problems while working on a project. You will be able to demonstrate proficiency with both JavaScript and jQuery for accessing and manipulating elements on a web page.
Animating Web Page Elements with jQuery & JavaScript
In this module, you will be introduced to the jQuery effects library, helper functions, animations and callback functions. You will be able to use features in jQuery to animate elements on a web page. You will be able to use the callback functions to trigger a function when an animation is completed. You will be able to create a tabbed interface in both JavaScript and jQuery.
Intermediate Document Manipulation & Animation
In this module, you will be able to use the jQuery syntax and the built-in effects library to create image sliders that could be integrated into web pages. You will also be able to compare the jQuery syntax to the JavaScript syntax by building a similar image slider using only plain JavaScript syntax and using CSS to perform the animation.
Timers and Recursion in JavaScript & jQuery
In this module, you will be introduced to the use of timers and recursion in JavaScript and use these techniques to make interface elements that run on a timer. You practice using jQuery syntax and recursion to build a simple content rotator that could be used as an interface element on any web page.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.50%
- 4 stars17.50%
- 3 stars5%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ANIMATION WITH JAVASCRIPT AND JQUERY
Easy to follow, good pace, basics are covered. THANK YOU !
The course is well organzied and has the complete content where we can follow and understand thoroughly
The concept may be a difficult to understand and follow for a beginner, but the instructor did a nice job in explain everything and walk us through the script.
Great intro to JQuery and exploration of different JavaScript functions
About the JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
This Specialization is intended for the learner with no previous programming experience or the career changer transitioning to software development. JavaScript is generally the first programming language you will need to learn and this Specialization will help you practice and build your skills through a gentle progression of modules and courses.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.