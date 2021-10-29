This course builds on the skills from the previous course and goes further into managing and manipulating data with JavaScript. You will learn methods for validating and handling data provided by users or coming from an external data source. This course includes a challenge in the form of a seat reservation system, as well as a project that pulls data in from an external data source.
University of California, Davis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started & Collecting and Validating Data From Users
In this module, you will be able to review and create HTML form elements, in preparation for doing form validation. You will be introduced to basic form validation and be able to discuss the differences between server side and client side validation, as well as the purpose of each type. You will be able to explore some of the advanced features available in the jQuery validation plugin, and take full control of the way information is presented to users.
A Deeper Dive Into JavaScript
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of prototypical inheritance in JavaScript, and be able to demonstrate how it affects objects. You will be able to take a deeper look at arrow functions as an alternative to traditional function expression syntax. You will be able to convert function expressions into arrow functions when appropriate. You will be introduced to a larger scripting project with more functionality and complexity, which you will be able to start in the next module.
Seat Reservation Program
In this module, you will given a possible solution to the challenge presented to you in the previous module. You will be able to refactor code using best practices and fix final bugs in the application. You will be able to create a general function for getting data from the seatReservations object and use DOM manipulation techniques and logical flow control structures to update the necessary elements on the web page. You will be able to use JavaScript to create 300 unique objects following a specific naming pattern and be able to demonstrate refactoring code and DRY principles in programming. You will be able to solve possible errors the user may encounter when reserving seats and be able to display and hide the seat reservation form. You will be able to add data to an object based on user selection in the interface and practice DOM manipulation techniques.
Working with Data Asynchronously in JavaScript
In this module, you will be introduced to asynchronous JavaScript and explore methods for retrieving data asynchronously. You will be able to explore the way JavaScript handles events in more detail and be able to use methods in JavaScript to both send and receive data from a server file, and build a usable contact form for a website. You will be introduced to third party APIs and be able to use asynchronous methods for retrieving and displaying information from these APIs. You'll also be able to explore ways the data coming from third party APIs can be manipulated. You will also have the chance to work on an Honors project (if you desire).
The course is easy to follow. The instructor also shows how the code is written using both jQuery and plain vanilla JS. In a nutshell, highly recommended for beginner.
It needs a lot of practice to grab the concepts, very fast-paced for a beginner!
About the JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
This Specialization is intended for the learner with no previous programming experience or the career changer transitioning to software development. JavaScript is generally the first programming language you will need to learn and this Specialization will help you practice and build your skills through a gentle progression of modules and courses.
