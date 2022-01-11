By Irina A•
Jan 11, 2022
Thanks to the teacher for the course and specialization in general! I am new to JS. Before the course, I knew a couple of the simplest commands. Now I can write working web applications on my own and can find a solution in the documentation, even if I don't know how to cope with the task myself! Great course for beginners like me. I realized what really has JS inside, how it works. Before this course, I started to take a couple of others, but at some point I stopped understanding what was happening. Here I understood everything from the first to the last word. The only remark is the sound of the lectures. My English is not very good and sometimes I translated subtitles, but they are often incorrect, this made some material difficult to lexically perceive.
By Asim A•
Jan 16, 2022
This Course is well designed for a beginner's perspective, The projects are unique and go along very well with the basic concepts of JavaScript, I really learned a lot about JavaScript with this brilliant course.
By Thanapon S•
Oct 30, 2021
The course is easy to follow. The instructor also shows how the code is written using both jQuery and plain vanilla JS. In a nutshell, highly recommended for beginner.
By Vaibhav S•
Aug 8, 2021
Awesome course
By Sagar G•
Sep 13, 2021
It was a Great Experience
By Nehal P D•
May 8, 2022
It needs a lot of practice to grab the concepts, very fast-paced for a beginner!