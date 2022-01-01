- web interactivty
JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
Build Your Skills in JavaScript and jQuery. Start a journey to using JavaScript to become a programmer.
What you will learn
Working with a Code Editor, Intro of Selection Control Structures, How to Create Loops, and Understanding Core Programming Structures.
Introduces learners to the popular jQuery library and explores the syntactical differences between JavaScript and jQuery using small projects.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to follow along with the instructor and be able to apply and practice their learning through a series of low-stakes challenges and projects. Quizzes are the main assessment for this Specialization, along with Honor options in a couple of the courses.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
JavaScript Basics
This course introduces the programming language JavaScript and shows the websites that include the type of interactions students will eventually be able to develop. Learners will understand the importance of how JavaScript was developed and why such history impacts the way JavaScript is currently written and in future releases.
Animation with JavaScript and jQuery
With the general introduction of JavaScript in the first course, this course will focus on JavaScript libraries, specifically jQuery. The scripts will be geared toward Document Object Model (DOM) manipulation. Learners will describe the top JavaScript libraries and differentiate which would work best to implement and accelerate development of web page animation.
Interactivity with JavaScript and jQuery
This course is the third in our JavaScript for Beginners Specialization. The scripts will become more complex and introduce more complex jQuery plugins. You will have several challenges to practice your skills throughout the course. The course objectives include how to identify objects in JavaScript; create new objects and populate them with data; manipulate objects by adding, modifying and deleting data in objects; manipulate the DOM based on the data in objects; identify and articulate how multiple functions work together to create a more complex program; and identify processes for breaking larger programs into smaller, more manageable pieces.
Data Manipulation in JavaScript
This course builds on the skills from the previous course and goes further into managing and manipulating data with JavaScript. You will learn methods for validating and handling data provided by users or coming from an external data source. This course includes a challenge in the form of a seat reservation system, as well as a project that pulls data in from an external data source.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
