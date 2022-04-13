This course is the third in our JavaScript for Beginners Specialization. The scripts will become more complex and introduce more complex jQuery plugins. You will have several challenges to practice your skills throughout the course. The course objectives include how to identify objects in JavaScript; create new objects and populate them with data; manipulate objects by adding, modifying and deleting data in objects; manipulate the DOM based on the data in objects; identify and articulate how multiple functions work together to create a more complex program; and identify processes for breaking larger programs into smaller, more manageable pieces.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started & jQuery Plugins and Capturing the Scroll Event
In this module, you will be introduced to jQuery plugins and be able to present the advantages and challenges associated with using jQuery plugins. You will also be able to recognize common mistakes to avoid when using jQuery plugins. You will be introduced to the Flexslider jQuery plugin and be able to use it to build basic and more advanced image sliders.
Combining Scripts and Skill Building Through Practice
In this module, you will be able to use jQuery to create a smooth scroll effect for in-page navigation, as well as develop a script, using jQuery, that keeps track of scroll positions on the page.You will be able to compare and contrast the in-page smooth scroll script and the location tracking script created using jQuery with one created using plain JavaScript. You will be able to build a webpage using HTML and CSS that will combine some of the different scripts created in this course. You will be able to combine some of the different scripts and jQuery plugins explored in this course into the Scription webpage through a series of challenges.
Introduction to Objects & Data in JavaScript
In this module, you will be introduced to the object literal and be able to demonstrate some of the ways to manipulate data inside objects. You will be able to develop good habits and processes that help with thinking about how to solve a programming problem, including breaking a problem down into smaller pieces.
Building a Simple Game in JavaScript
By building this game within this module, you will be able to practice the JavaScript you have already learned while constructing a script with more functions and complexity. You will be able to then extend the script in many creative ways.
I learned a lot, specially on the subject of how to practically think about the code and write the code of a project with complex functionality.
About the JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
This Specialization is intended for the learner with no previous programming experience or the career changer transitioning to software development. JavaScript is generally the first programming language you will need to learn and this Specialization will help you practice and build your skills through a gentle progression of modules and courses.
