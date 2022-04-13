About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started & jQuery Plugins and Capturing the Scroll Event

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Combining Scripts and Skill Building Through Practice

7 hours to complete
39 videos (Total 227 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Objects & Data in JavaScript

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building a Simple Game in JavaScript

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

