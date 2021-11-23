Chevron Left
Back to Interactivity with JavaScript and jQuery

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interactivity with JavaScript and jQuery by University of California, Davis

4.8
stars
15 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This course is the third in our JavaScript for Beginners Specialization. The scripts will become more complex and introduce more complex jQuery plugins. You will have several challenges to practice your skills throughout the course. The course objectives include how to identify objects in JavaScript; create new objects and populate them with data; manipulate objects by adding, modifying and deleting data in objects; manipulate the DOM based on the data in objects; identify and articulate how multiple functions work together to create a more complex program; and identify processes for breaking larger programs into smaller, more manageable pieces....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Interactivity with JavaScript and jQuery

By Irina A

Nov 23, 2021

A very detailed course for beginners. Even with my poor English, everything is clear. After the class, I can create simple interactive pages and edit someone else's simple code. I am very grateful to the teacher for the work! The only thing is, the lectures have audio problems, but I use subtitles.

By Shahrzad A

Apr 14, 2022

I learned a lot, specially on the subject of how to practically think about the code and write the code of a project with complex functionality.

By Mariangela P

Jul 21, 2021

always so interesting and well-explained!

By Кучин Е А

Mar 3, 2022

Lit

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder