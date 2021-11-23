By Irina A•
Nov 23, 2021
A very detailed course for beginners. Even with my poor English, everything is clear. After the class, I can create simple interactive pages and edit someone else's simple code. I am very grateful to the teacher for the work! The only thing is, the lectures have audio problems, but I use subtitles.
By Shahrzad A•
Apr 14, 2022
I learned a lot, specially on the subject of how to practically think about the code and write the code of a project with complex functionality.
By Mariangela P•
Jul 21, 2021
always so interesting and well-explained!
By Кучин Е А•
Mar 3, 2022
Lit