Animation with JavaScript and jQuery by University of California, Davis

About the Course

With the general introduction of JavaScript in the first course, this course will focus on JavaScript libraries, specifically jQuery. The scripts will be geared toward Document Object Model (DOM) manipulation. Learners will describe the top JavaScript libraries and differentiate which would work best to implement and accelerate development of web page animation. Course objectives include being introduced to the end product of the course – a landing page style website using jQuery elements to manipulate HTML documents and enhance user experience. Diving deeper into the landing page that will be created and break it out into individual jQuery projects. jQuery events and effects will be covered while exploring more jQuery’s relationship with HTML documents. Finally, a focus on plugins and continue to breakdown jQuery's ability to manipulate HTML and CSS....

TS

Sep 1, 2021

The concept may be a difficult to understand and follow for a beginner, but the instructor did a nice job in explain everything and walk us through the script.

TH

Dec 11, 2021

Great intro to JQuery and exploration of different JavaScript functions

By Nikolai H

Jul 17, 2021

I​t teaches what it says it will and I like the instructor, so I can't really fault it. But I will say I found it demotivating when the instructor talked so much about jQuery's weaknesses and the fact that it's going out of fashion and that CSS is better to use for animation than the jQuery library, and then seemed to spend more time on jQuery solutions than plain JavaScript. I was considering completing the JS specialization, but it looks like the next course is also heavy on jQuery, and it sounds like my time would be better spent studying plain JS.

By Robert F

Mar 31, 2022

Good course, good introduction to JavaScript and JQuery. Solving the same thing using one and then the other really illustrate how the usage differs. The only improvement I'd suggest, is while the instructor does advocate best practice (e.g. use of let/const, and IIFE, he does not consistently use them, which may be confusing to new programmers)

By 용스테피Yongstephi

Dec 4, 2021

This course gave me a lot of confidence in javascript and jQuery. As a designer (and preparing my own business), I never learned anything about programming, but the professor gave me an opportunity to make JavaScript easy for even non-majors to understand.

By Saja A

May 1, 2022

E​asy to follow, good pace, basics are covered.

THANK YOU !

By Кучин Е А

Feb 23, 2022

That was lit! I loved it

By hifsa k

May 12, 2022

Did this in 4 days

By AMAN R (

Aug 27, 2021

EXCELLENT COURSE

By Vaibhav S

Jun 19, 2021

Awesome course

By Steve S

Mar 23, 2022

Great course!

By Mohamed C

Sep 28, 2021

Good teacher.

By Bloomm 9

May 6, 2022

Amazing

By Nilesh P

Feb 16, 2022

best

By Lê H A

Jun 18, 2021

Good

By kitty z

Nov 4, 2021

The course is well organzied and has the complete content where we can follow and understand thoroughly

By Jakob S k

Jan 26, 2022

I really actually came a big step closer to have usefull javascipt coding skills!

By Robert P

Feb 13, 2022

The lack of resouces and response when you need assistance greatly detracts from some strong content. If you are not going to respond when students need assistance, you could at least provide a functional copy of the scripts reviewed in the modules after the student passes the quiz. I understand the subject matter, but I sometimes cannot get my scripts to work, no matter how meticulously copied. By that, I mean you should provide scripts you can cut and paste into your editor, not images of the scripts in a PDF forms. I poured over some scripts for hours, used all the available resouces, and I still could not locsate the minor error in a script I worked very hard on.

By Nitish B

Nov 12, 2021

Things are not easy to understand as they seems

