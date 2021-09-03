About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
JavaScript for Beginners Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Working with a Code Editor, Intro of Selection Control Structures, How to Create Loops, and Understanding Core Programming Structures. 

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started, Introduction to JavaScript, Variables, and Arrays

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Controlling Logical Flow in JavaScript

5 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 161 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Using JavaScript in the Web Browser

6 hours to complete
36 videos (Total 207 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Basic JavaScript Application Projects

6 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 153 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

