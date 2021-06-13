SA
Apr 30, 2022
I struggled trying to learn JS on multiple platforms and couldn't understand the language nor its logic.\n\nThis course saved the day !\n\nEasy to follow, good pace, basics are covered.\n\nTHANK YOU !
DD
Aug 20, 2021
Great course that covers the basics of JavaScript and the projects we do along the way really helped in learning and understanding the topics. The projects were simple and easy to follow.
By Nikolai H•
Jun 13, 2021
Great course! Perfect for someone with no programming experience who finds other beginner JS courses move too quickly for true beginners. People with more experience might find the pace slow, but I really appreciated the teacher taking the time to move very clearly through all the basics. The course is supplemented with some exercises to practice and some points in the video where he asks you to pause and try to solve it yourself before continuing. I found these manageable and very useful for learning.
My only complaint is that the sound quality is not great, but I noticed that in the preview video too, so I knew what to expect.
By kenneth a•
May 1, 2021
Very nicely organized course with engaging empathetic teacher.
By Surjay B•
May 22, 2021
Get to learn a lot of things. Great course indeed.
By Trần D K•
Sep 4, 2021
it's all good until the week number 4 on the last project. A bunch of new concepts were thrown in and i didn't know what was going on
By Narvelle F•
Jun 27, 2021
Great content, easy to follow. Some background knowledge of HTML &CSS would be helpful, without it concepts might be a little confusing but otherwise, following through and practicing the examples give clarity.
By Thanapon S•
Aug 21, 2021
One of the best JS courses, I have seen so far. The content is also uptodate. However, anyone who wants to take this course should have a strong basic of HTML and CSS.
By Scott L•
Oct 7, 2021
Great course, great instructor. I thought it would be too basic, but it's a really good course. I'm stoked to take the rest of the courses in this specialization.
By Taher K•
Aug 21, 2021
A very informative, very step-by-step course that allows anyone to develop a good understanding of how Javascript works.
By Steve S•
Mar 19, 2022
Great course, lots of good material for a beginner. The instructor is very clear and detailed!
By Vaibhav S•
Jun 11, 2021
Awesome course. Built the fundamentals
By Brodie P•
Aug 29, 2021
Good, but needed to be a little more hands on with projects.
By Stephen P•
Oct 24, 2021
Overall the information was good but the quizes at the end of the sections were way to open ended and confusing.
By Chen Z•
May 9, 2021
Some concept not tell clearly, and lack of details or start too immediately.
By John W•
May 27, 2022
This course was awsome! I've taken other JS courses in the past and they were okay compared to this course. They didnt go in as depth into each concept as this course did. They were faster paced, so I struggled to keep and retain much information. And, they either did not do a capstone project at the end, or if they did, it was a relatively useless project and didn't provide the same level of guidance as this course did. I plan on taking the other courses in this specialization and hope that they are just like this one!
By Jitendra S•
Jan 8, 2022
By far the best JavaScript course for beginners. I have never coded in JS before but I found this course to be extremely informative. William has done a superb job of explaining the syntax of the language as well detailed explanation of how JS works behind the scenes. The course is really transparent so everyone can follow it easily. The final projects were really helpful in applying all the topics learned during the course. I am very happy with this course.
By Saja A•
May 1, 2022
I struggled trying to learn JS on multiple platforms and couldn't understand the language nor its logic.
This course saved the day !
Easy to follow, good pace, basics are covered.
THANK YOU !
By Dayuse•
Aug 21, 2021
Great course that covers the basics of JavaScript and the projects we do along the way really helped in learning and understanding the topics. The projects were simple and easy to follow.
By Jonathan H•
Nov 16, 2021
The lessons were easy to follow, I was able to do understand all the lessons that were going on, and the additional resources and accompanying files made things so much easier.
By Curtis C•
Jan 24, 2022
An excellent introduction to Java Script. What I enjoyed most is that very early on in the class were actually applying JS real applications.
By Zaher A Q•
Oct 21, 2021
Great course and an excellent teacher. Very informative course and good explanations of what JavaScript is and how to use it in web development.
By Hadiyal B C•
Dec 10, 2021
it's all good until the week number 4 on the last project. A bunch of new concepts were thrown in and i didn't know what was going on
By Arek S•
Mar 31, 2022
Simply delightful. The practical, smart, well-paced learning experience delivered by an instructor who deeply cares about his craft.
By 강아지937•
Dec 30, 2021
It was a great course that anyone who is afraid of coding can understand ...well if they can speak some English. (I'm KR..)
By Sharon W•
Jan 13, 2022
The teacher was very knowledgeable and was teaching us step by step how to do it. I will recommend this course.
By Iván Z•
May 12, 2022
The best course that i have done so far! it's perfect if you already know HTML and CSS but no JavaScript.