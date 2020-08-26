AH
May 1, 2020
It was very helpful and I understood things so easily. A beginner in this field will surely be benefited. Also the extra material is very helpful. This helped me take up full stack web development.
AB
Jul 18, 2019
It`s a fantastic course for a beginner. I could feel the effort that was put into to make sure people understood. Thank you Coursera, when I become one the greatest, I will remember this beginning.
By KB•
Aug 26, 2020
This is my experience as a 100% newbie:
From what I understand, this course is intended for beginners, but after completing the course, I can't say that it is for true beginners. It is possible to complete the course, but if you are true beginner (i.e. someone who has never used or seen HTML, JavaScript, or CSS mark-up language or coding), you might struggle a lot to even understand what the various parts of each language are.
For example, to complete the optional assignment for the the HTML section, I had to pause, search for, and complete the Coursera Introduction to HTML Guided Project first; in the guided project, the instructor went slowly, explained HTML properties, and then walked us through the process of working with HTML; I took what I learned in the guided project and completed the optional web development assignment with much greater understanding, knowledge, confidence. If learning is supposed to be the sweet spot between activating or being exposed to knowledge and reaching a clear goal through level-appropriate challenge, I don't think the goal of learning was 100% reached, at least in my case.
As you progress through the course, you will see that the instructor has a lot of pre-made documents that he uses, and he doesn't consistently explain what he did to get those code lines/language lines or why he is utilizing them. The explicit part of teaching isn't consistent in the course, and as things progress, it is easy to feel lost, confused, and unsure of how to recreate the functions that the teacher is able to create.
The course does emphasize the importance of practice, but it seems to overlook the fact we best practice/manipulate after we are given tools that we understand. I didn't feel like the course was planned with that in mind. We are asked to do progressively more difficult tasks, as we should be in a course, but unfortunately, the support explicit explanation of "what do to/how to do it" in the course lectures does not make it always possible (at least in my experience).
I passed the course, but it was a difficult road; I needed to consult another course, outside explanatory blogs, and YouTube videos to fill-in (or completely explain) background knowledge that I needed to complete the tasks for this class.
By Md S•
Feb 20, 2019
This course deals with all client side fundamentals of web development. It starts from teaching of HTML to javascript validation of HTML forms. Overall this course is a must for beginners.
By Vikas K G•
Sep 5, 2019
Good to learn about Web Development.
It helped me a lot for learning and developing a site.
I like this course and I'll prefer those to choose this course who want to become a web developer.
By ANSHUMAN J•
Apr 28, 2020
this was a nice introductory course to get basic knowledge of the vast field of web development. i highly recommend this course for those who want to start their new journey in the field of web-d.
By Roy H•
Jan 8, 2019
A fair chunk of the course is reading verbatim from w3schools pages. Some of the assignment inputs have been bugged for months and the lecturer hasn't bothered fixing them. Really regret ponying up money for a certificate for this rather than a more in-depth course.
By Arya H•
May 2, 2020
It was very helpful and I understood things so easily. A beginner in this field will surely be benefited. Also the extra material is very helpful. This helped me take up full stack web development.
By Ayaan R B•
Jul 19, 2019
It`s a fantastic course for a beginner. I could feel the effort that was put into to make sure people understood. Thank you Coursera, when I become one the greatest, I will remember this beginning.
By Anuar R A•
Jun 12, 2017
Its a great course and you will definitively learn the basics to web dev. Things like HTML, CSS and JavaScript are the core of client side development and they all are learned here. The only bad thing is the peer-grade system where you sometimes get wrong reviews of your assignments from people that don't even try to do it right.
By shivam s y•
Jun 11, 2019
A great course for beginners. Easily taught. Practice exercises are very engaging. Overall , the course is good enough for you to create a basic website with lots of validations and CSS.
By Donald E S•
Jun 20, 2017
Has the instructor actually done any serious web development work? Continually recommending GoDaddy is what makes me question this. GoDaddy is an OK registrar but support for web hosting is very poor. They have even been known to lose a database - a big NO-No for a web host.
I just cannot get past the intro section because of a few problems with the instructors knowledge.
By Yogeswari N•
Oct 6, 2016
This is a great course! I love its structure - it begins with info about hosting and domain name (something many others courses don't touch on) and it gives us enough guidance to start html coding before moving on to Javascript. I appreciate the precise short videos (10 mins or less each) because overly long videos tend to make me lose focus. The instructor is very knowledgeable and has industry experience in web designing and it shows as he shares his knowledge (for example I never knew <a> tag stands for anchor..woot). I love this course........oh have I said this already? :)
By Paris C T•
Jan 22, 2017
Even though I haven't been able to purchase the course (yet!), I am very glad that I decided to take this anyway~ It's like an into course for dummies! Except without making you feel dumb~ Lol.
By SAMEEN M S H•
Feb 24, 2019
Very useful and helpful course. I got a better understanding of actual web development. Thanks Coursera, Lecturers and its team for giving me this golden opportunity.
By karnik j•
Feb 5, 2019
very good course for beginners ,every concepts are explained very well
By Brian T•
Mar 22, 2017
This is a great introductory course. It focuses on client-side development and teaches you HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Web-hosting and domain name servers are also explained to give students an idea where websites actually are located and how to find them. After completing the course you will be able to design your own interactive web page, and even make it accessible on the world wide web if you desire. Definitely take this course if you are interested in learning the basics of web development.
By Vikram K•
Dec 12, 2018
awesome
By Yash S•
Feb 17, 2019
A great experience to learn basics of html, css and Javascript
By Nicolas V•
Nov 2, 2018
The course is for beginners. It really does take 6 weeks to complete. There is homework and grading which makes the course more interesting. Although the voice is sometimes a little slow, the knowledge asked by the end of the period needs a quick progression. You can expect more torough research to be done seperatly after week 4. Great investment.
By Paweł P•
Jan 13, 2020
I found that course as really nice possibility to gain and structurize basic information about the web development. How the simple website works and what are 3 main technologies (HTML, CSS, .js) of web dev. Thanks a lot
By Robertas S•
Jun 12, 2018
I am not new in coding, but in here I found something useful. I really recommend this course for new people, because it is very easy steps of how to make some coding or personal web page.
By SHRUTI•
Apr 12, 2020
This is a superb course for learning web development.HTML,java script and CSS are explained in this course.Reading materials and assignment helps you to learn more .
By Amit k•
Mar 13, 2019
This course understood me the full concept of web development and most important thing was that it have a short duration of video lecture. In this course, we use the CSS and JavaScript code which was explained in deep way ( extra having various type of informative resources).
The main interesting and learning thing was its peer graded assignment which works alot in finding some little mistake. I also will recommend this course to my friends.
By Juan M•
Apr 30, 2018
Great course, it is really easy to learn with Daniel Randall and the suggested resources. I think the course is very complete, I have achieved a very good understanding of the basics of web development now and my learning path is much clearer. It was very motivating, very exciting and I had fun throughout the lessons and assignments. Thanks again to Daniel and Coursera for making this type of education available to everyone.
Juan Marino
By Aamir K•
Jun 27, 2017
I have tried several courses to learn web development on Youtube but this is by far the best I have come across. It makes learning some of the most complex things easy and fun. The structuring of the course is very impressive. The coding exercises are important if you wish to make the most of this course. My only suggestion is for new content to be added to make the final project even more comprehensive, other than that no complains :)
By K S•
Apr 30, 2020
I would like to thank Cousera so much for this amazing opportunity, it' doesn't come around often.
The introduction course gave me a head-start towards a future in an online career, from hereon I will be able to take on much heavier courses along this field.
I recommend it for those who seek a basic understanding of Html, Javascript and CSS knowledge, people who are looking to go into Web Development and more.
Thank you!