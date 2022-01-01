Coursera Project Network
Version control is the process used to track and manage changes in software code. This is usually done through software packages known as version control systems. Establishing a version control system makes it easier to manage teams that work on software development. People can work faster on programs if they can track who is working on what and when.
Learning version control has many benefits to people working in the development environment. Understanding design concepts and tracking can make software revisions faster. If you are writing programs, you want to be able to track your own work and see if any of your colleagues are making changes that would affect what you are doing. If you are in engineering management, then understanding version control is critical to being able to get things done, especially in a distributed environment. Version control can help you understand software updates, data repository management, and program interactions. It is a foundation of programming and program management.
Typical careers that use version control are found in the computer programming field. It is part of app development, open-source collaboration, and continuous delivery pipelines. Many organizations use Git to manage version control, but there are other software packages used. Many hiring managers in a development environment assume that new hires will understand version control. Managers also need to know it so that they can better work with their teams. If you will be working in configuration management, embedded software applications, or complex continuous development environments, then you will need to know version control.
Online courses can help you learn version control for several different programming languages and for many different programming environments. Version control is included in courses on Azure, Python, and Ruby on Rails as well as in stand-alone courses that cover Git. Courses can lead to Specializations and Professional Certificates, while Guided Projects can help you practice and refine skills you may already have. Whether you are looking to study computer science in-depth or just need to master version control for work, there is an online course at the level you need.