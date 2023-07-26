University of Leeds
Working with Version Control

University of Leeds

Working with Version Control

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amy Brereton
Amy Brereton

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the meaning and purpose of version control, understanding its role in managing and tracking changes in software development projects.

  • Identify the benefits for developers when using version control.

  • Learn to generate/ utilise SSH keys, use basic Git commands, access public repositories, set up project boards and use issue trackers.

  • Leverage Github's markdown language for formatting text and bios.

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

This week, we'll be getting started with the basics of version control and learning how to use Git, one of the most popular version control systems used by developers worldwide. You'll learn how to create repositories, track changes to your code and collaborate with others using branches and public repositories. By the end of the week, you'll have a solid understanding of the fundamentals of version control and be ready to take your coding skills to the next level!

This week, we'll be exploring collaboration and documentation with Markdown. You'll learn how to use Markdown to create polished and professional-looking documentation for your software projects. Markdown is designed to be easy to read and write, even for non-experts. You don't need any special software or knowledge to use it, and it's widely supported by many popular platforms and apps. So let's go!

This week, you will learn about GitHub Projects and Issue Tracker, and discover how they can help you manage and track issues and tasks within your project. Together, GitHub Projects and Issue Tracker provide a powerful suite of tools for managing your software development projects. With them, you can stay organised, collaborate more effectively with your team and track your progress as you work towards your goals. Get ready to take your collaboration and documentation skills to the next level!

Instructors

Amy Brereton
University of Leeds
1,844 learners

University of Leeds

