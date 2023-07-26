Working with Version Control

Version control is a crucial tool for managing code. Explore the basics of version control and learn how to use it in software development projects.
In this course, you will explore Git, a popular version control tool which you will learn to use to create repositories, make commits, and ensure your code is organised and up-to-date. You will also practice Markdown, a widely-used markup language, used to create professional and concise documentation for your software projects. You will explore Markdown syntax essentials, enabling you to create headings, lists, links, and images. By the end, you'll be equipped to produce polished documentation that complements your code repositories. Gaining confidence in version control and Markdown, you'll adhere to best practices in organising, updating, and maintaining your code. This course is one of many, offered by Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start offers a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK. Check the FAQs to see more detail and follow the link to check if you are eligible for free access today.