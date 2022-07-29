About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement Version Control systems 

  • Navigate and configure using the command line 

  • Manage code revisions

  • Create and use a GitHub repository 

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Software collaboration

Week 2

Command Line

Week 3

Working with Git

Week 4

Graded Assessment

