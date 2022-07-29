In this course, you will learn how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. You will look at the different version control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow. You will be introduced to some of the most commonly used Linux commands that you can use to work with files on your hard drive and create powerful workflows that will automate your work, saving you time and effort. Finally, you will see how Git can be used in software development projects to manage team files—and you will create a repository that can manage code revisions.
Implement Version Control systems
Navigate and configure using the command line
Manage code revisions
Create and use a GitHub repository
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Software collaboration
In this module, you will learn about how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. This involves using version control or subversion to bring order to the chaos of massive software projects that have the potential for mistakes and bugs. You will look at the different versiona control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow.
Command Line
In this module you will learn how to use the command line to execute commands in Linux.You will be introduced to some of most commonly used commands that traverse, create, rename, and delete files on your hard drive. You will learn how easy it is to use piping and redirection to create powerful workflows that will automate your work, saving you time and effort.
Working with Git
This module will help you to develop a strong conceptual undstanding of the Git technology and how it is used in software development projects to manage team files. You will install Git, create a local repository, create a commit, create a remote repository and push commits to a remote repository.
Graded Assessment
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.
