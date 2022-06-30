- Cloud Hosting
Meta Back-End Developer Professional Certificate
Launch your career as a back-end developer. Learn in-demand technical skills and earn a career credential from Meta. Go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or experience required to get started.
Gain the technical skills required to become a qualified back-end developer
Learn to use programming systems including Python Syntax, Linux commands, Git, SQL, Version Control, Cloud Hosting, APIs, JSON, XML and more
Build a portfolio using your new skills and begin interview preparation including tips for what to expect when interviewing for engineering jobs
Learn in-demand programming skills and how to confidently use code to solve problems
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in applied learning through hands-on activities to help level up your knowledge. At the end of each course, you’ll complete 10 micro-projects that will help prepare you for the next steps in your engineer career journey.
In these projects, you’ll use a lab environment or a web application to perform tasks such as:
- Solve problems using Python code.
- Manage a project in GitHub using version control in Git, Git repositories and the Linux Terminal.
- Design and build a simple Django app.
At the end of the program, there will be a Capstone project where you will bring all of your knowledge together to create a Django web app.
No prior experience required.
There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Web Development
If you want to become a web developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of a web developer and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet. You will learn how front-end developers create websites and applications that work well and are easy to maintain. In addition, you will learn how back-end developers create websites and applications that work well together and are easy to maintain.
Programming in Python
You will be introduced to foundational programming skills with basic Python Syntax. You’ll learn how to use code to solve problems. You’ll dive deep into the Python ecosystem and learn popular modules, libraries and tools for Python.
Version Control
In this course, you will learn how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. You will look at the different version control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow. You will be introduced to some of the most commonly used Linux commands that you can use to work with files on your hard drive and create powerful workflows that will automate your work, saving you time and effort. Finally, you will see how Git can be used in software development projects to manage team files—and you will create a repository that can manage code revisions.
Databases
Dive into the world of data storage and databases. Learn to create, edit, administer and maintain databases using MySQL. Develop an understanding of the foundations and core concepts that underpin database architecture and SQL.
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
