Data Structures & Backend with Java
This course is part of Java FullStack Developer Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

6,821 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Course

Advanced level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire proficiency in Java's data structures. Learn to manipulate data using arrays, String class, and Collections Framework.

  • Understand StringBuilder/StringBuffer classes. Use Collections interfaces like ArrayList, LinkedList, HashMap for data management.

  • Learn Spring & Spring Boot, develop Spring applications with dependency, create web apps using Spring MVC, and understand Spring Boot architecture.

  • Master secure RESTful web service creation with Spring Boot. Execute CRUD operations and use Spring Security for web service protection.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

This module is designed to introduce learners to the fundamental data structures used in computer science, with a focus on the Java programming language. Through a series of lectures, programming assignments, and quizzes, learners will gain a solid understanding of the principles underlying data structures and their implementation in Java.

What's included

34 videos7 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module is designed to provide learners with an introduction to Spring and Spring Boot, two widely used frameworks in Java application development. Through a series of lectures, hands-on coding exercises, and quizzes, learners will gain a solid understanding of the basics of Spring and Spring Boot.

What's included

16 videos3 readings2 quizzes

This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of building RESTFul web services using Spring Boot, a popular framework for building microservices. Through a series of lectures, hands-on coding exercises, and quizzes, learners will learn how to design, implement, and test RESTFul web services.

What's included

24 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 peer review

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.8 (10 ratings)
60 Courses70,658 learners

