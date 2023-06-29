This comprehensive course delves deep into the nuances of data structures and backend development with Java. The curriculum is strategically designed across three core modules, seamlessly bridging the understanding of theory with practical application.
Data Structures & Backend with Java
This course is part of Java FullStack Developer Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
6,821 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(38 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Acquire proficiency in Java's data structures. Learn to manipulate data using arrays, String class, and Collections Framework.
Understand StringBuilder/StringBuffer classes. Use Collections interfaces like ArrayList, LinkedList, HashMap for data management.
Learn Spring & Spring Boot, develop Spring applications with dependency, create web apps using Spring MVC, and understand Spring Boot architecture.
Master secure RESTful web service creation with Spring Boot. Execute CRUD operations and use Spring Security for web service protection.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
10 quizzes
Course
(38 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This module is designed to introduce learners to the fundamental data structures used in computer science, with a focus on the Java programming language. Through a series of lectures, programming assignments, and quizzes, learners will gain a solid understanding of the principles underlying data structures and their implementation in Java.
What's included
34 videos7 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module is designed to provide learners with an introduction to Spring and Spring Boot, two widely used frameworks in Java application development. Through a series of lectures, hands-on coding exercises, and quizzes, learners will gain a solid understanding of the basics of Spring and Spring Boot.
What's included
16 videos3 readings2 quizzes
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of building RESTFul web services using Spring Boot, a popular framework for building microservices. Through a series of lectures, hands-on coding exercises, and quizzes, learners will learn how to design, implement, and test RESTFul web services.
What's included
24 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
The course is structured to provide you with comprehensive knowledge of data structures in Java and backend development using popular Java frameworks such as Spring and Spring Boot. It is divided into three modules, each designed to equip you with a distinct set of skills. The first module focuses on fundamental data structures, the second module provides an introduction to Spring and Spring Boot, and the final module covers building RESTful web services using Spring Boot and securing them.
The course offers a broad learning curve. Here's what you'll learn:
1. Fundamentals of Data Structures in Java, including arrays, multidimensional arrays, Java's String class, and the Java Collections Framework.
2. Understanding and application of Spring and Spring Boot frameworks, along with development of basic Spring applications and web applications using Spring MVC.
3. Development of RESTful web services using Spring Boot and implementing CRUD operations for resources.
The module is to introduce students to basic data structures in Java, including arrays, Strings, and Java Collections Framework such as List, Queue, and Map. Students will gain a practical understanding of these through lectures, quizzes, and programming assignments.