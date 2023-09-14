Immerse yourself in the world of Java programming with this comprehensive course, consisting of three modules, has been designed for those who are completely new to Java programming and desire to develop a strong foundation in it.
Fundamentals of Java Programming
This course is part of Java FullStack Developer Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
(124 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Master the core components of Java programming such as syntax, variables, methods, control statements, and understand JVM, JRE, and JDK.
Develop proficiency in writing Java code with an understanding of operators, loops, conditionals, & arrays, enabling creation of robust application.
Grasp advanced object-oriented programming concepts like inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation to develop efficient and reusable Java code.
Enhance your coding by mastering advanced exception-handling techniques, creating custom exceptions, and managing multiple exceptions in Java.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
11 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
In the Java Fundamentals module, you will be introduced to the Java programming language, one of the most popular programming languages used for developing a wide range of applications. You will learn about the core components of the Java platform, including the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and the Java class library.
12 videos4 readings2 quizzes
The Core Java module is a comprehensive training program that covers the fundamental concepts of the Java programming language. This module provides a deep understanding of Java programming and its key components. In this module, participants will learn about the essential concepts such as Java Syntax, Variables and Methods, Operators, & Control Statements. Throughout the module, participants will work on several assessments to reinforce their learning and improve their problem-solving skills. By the end of this module, participants will have a strong foundation in Core Java and be able to apply their knowledge to create robust and efficient Java applications.
29 videos3 readings4 quizzes
This module is designed to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of advanced object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and other essential concepts in Java programming. In this module, participants will learn about advanced OOP concepts such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, and how to apply them to create efficient and reusable code. Participants will also learn about extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes, which are advanced techniques used to manage classes and objects in Java. Furthermore, participants will gain an understanding of advanced topics in exception handling, such as creating custom exceptions and handling multiple exceptions, which are critical to improving the reliability and robustness of their code. Throughout the module, participants will work on several hands-on projects to reinforce their learning and improve their problem-solving skills. By the end of this module, participants will be able to apply their knowledge of advanced OOP concepts and essential Java programming concepts to develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable Java applications.
30 videos6 readings5 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Learner reviews
Frequently asked questions
The course is designed to introduce the Java programming language to beginners. It covers the basics of Java, including syntax, data types, and operators. The course dives deeper into exception handling, file I/O, working with arrays, and object-oriented programming concepts. It also covers advanced topics like interfaces, abstract classes, encapsulation, multi-threading, concurrency, and commonly used data structures in Java.
This course is designed for those who are completely new to Java programming and want to develop a strong foundation in it. However, anyone interested in improving their Java programming skills can benefit from this course.
In the Java Fundamentals module, you will be introduced to the Java programming language and learn about its core components including the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and the Java class library. You will also learn about the language's syntax, data types, and operators.