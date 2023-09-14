Board Infinity
Fundamentals of Java Programming
Fundamentals of Java Programming

Instructor: Board Infinity

What you'll learn

  • Master the core components of Java programming such as syntax, variables, methods, control statements, and understand JVM, JRE, and JDK.

  • Develop proficiency in writing Java code with an understanding of operators, loops, conditionals, & arrays, enabling creation of robust application.

  • Grasp advanced object-oriented programming concepts like inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation to develop efficient and reusable Java code.

  • Enhance your coding by mastering advanced exception-handling techniques, creating custom exceptions, and managing multiple exceptions in Java.

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

In the Java Fundamentals module, you will be introduced to the Java programming language, one of the most popular programming languages used for developing a wide range of applications. You will learn about the core components of the Java platform, including the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and the Java class library.

The Core Java module is a comprehensive training program that covers the fundamental concepts of the Java programming language. This module provides a deep understanding of Java programming and its key components. In this module, participants will learn about the essential concepts such as Java Syntax, Variables and Methods, Operators, & Control Statements. Throughout the module, participants will work on several assessments to reinforce their learning and improve their problem-solving skills. By the end of this module, participants will have a strong foundation in Core Java and be able to apply their knowledge to create robust and efficient Java applications.

This module is designed to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of advanced object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and other essential concepts in Java programming. In this module, participants will learn about advanced OOP concepts such as inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation, and how to apply them to create efficient and reusable code. Participants will also learn about extension methods, interfaces, and abstract classes, which are advanced techniques used to manage classes and objects in Java. Furthermore, participants will gain an understanding of advanced topics in exception handling, such as creating custom exceptions and handling multiple exceptions, which are critical to improving the reliability and robustness of their code. Throughout the module, participants will work on several hands-on projects to reinforce their learning and improve their problem-solving skills. By the end of this module, participants will be able to apply their knowledge of advanced OOP concepts and essential Java programming concepts to develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable Java applications.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.1 (41 ratings)
Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,658 learners

Board Infinity

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 124

4.3

124 reviews

  • 5 stars

    59.84%

  • 4 stars

    23.62%

  • 3 stars

    7.87%

  • 2 stars

    3.93%

  • 1 star

    4.72%

AS
5

Reviewed on Sep 13, 2023

SA
4

Reviewed on Sep 20, 2023

LS
4

Reviewed on Nov 15, 2023

