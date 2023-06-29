Introducing the Java FullStack Developer Specialization, designed to empower your software development career by providing a comprehensive skillset for building integrated, cloud-ready web applications.
The specialization consists of three intensive courses:
Fundamentals of Java Programming:
Understanding of core Java programming concepts and principles
Proficiency in object-oriented programming principles such as inheritance, polymorphism, and abstraction
Gaining knowledge in advanced Java topics like multi-threading, concurrency, and the application of common data structures
Front-End for Java Full Stack Development:
Acquiring essential skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for creating interactive web pages
Mastery of the Angular framework, including the development of reactive forms and handling of HTTP requests
Building and deploying complex web applications that integrate with APIs
Data Structures & Back-End with Java:
Knowledge of fundamental data structures and algorithms and their implementation in Java
Proficiency in server-side programming with Servlets and JavaServer Pages (JSP)
Experience in connecting to databases using Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and working with industry-standard frameworks like Spring and Hibernate
By the end of this specialization, you'll be well-versed in Java programming, dynamic front-end web development using Angular, and robust back-end system creation using Spring and Spring Boot.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization emphasizes hands-on learning and practical application, deeply rooted in real-world contexts. Learners are actively engaged in architecting robust web applications, applying their holistic understanding of Java, Angular, and Spring, and harnessing the power of experiential learning. Led by instructors with significant industry experience, learners explore the practical aspects of Java Full Stack Development, laying a robust foundation for their career in software development.