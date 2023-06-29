Board Infinity
Java FullStack Developer Specialization
Java FullStack Developer Specialization

Develop Dynamic Web Applications with Java. Master Java programming, Angular for responsive front-end web development, and Spring and Spring Boot for robust back-end systems, culminating in a comprehensive skillset to build, integrate, and deploy cloud-ready web applications.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Master Java fundamentals, object-oriented programming, data structures, and algorithms to write effective, efficient code.

  • Leverage Angular for front-end web development. Acquire skills to design, develop, and deploy complex, dynamic, and responsive web applications.

  • Delve into building robust and scalable backend systems using Spring and Spring Boot. Learn how to develop RESTful web services.

  • Benefit from hands-on learning, applying skills to real-world scenarios to create, integrate, and deploy cloud-ready applications.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Fundamentals of Java Programming

Course 117 hours4.3 (130 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Master the core components of Java programming such as syntax, variables, methods, control statements, and understand JVM, JRE, and JDK.

  • Develop proficiency in writing Java code with an understanding of operators, loops, conditionals, & arrays, enabling creation of robust application.

  • Grasp advanced object-oriented programming concepts like inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation to develop efficient and reusable Java code.

  • Enhance your coding by mastering advanced exception-handling techniques, creating custom exceptions, and managing multiple exceptions in Java.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Algorithms
Category: Java Syntax
Category: Java Programming
Category: Data Structure Implementation
Category: Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

Frontend for Java Full Stack Development

Course 224 hours4.2 (33 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of HTML & CSS, including HTML tags and the structure of web pages.

  • Acquire the skills to apply CSS styling to HTML elements, using various properties to control appearance, layout, and selectively applying styles.

  • Become proficient in JavaScript programming, understand variables, data types, control structures, and functions, and apply best coding practices.

  • Get hands-on experience with Angular and learn components, modules, directives, and services to create scalable web applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: HTML
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: Angularjs
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Data Structures & Backend with Java

Course 319 hours4.3 (40 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Acquire proficiency in Java's data structures. Learn to manipulate data using arrays, String class, and Collections Framework.

  • Understand StringBuilder/StringBuffer classes. Use Collections interfaces like ArrayList, LinkedList, HashMap for data management.

  • Learn Spring & Spring Boot, develop Spring applications with dependency, create web apps using Spring MVC, and understand Spring Boot architecture.

  • Master secure RESTful web service creation with Spring Boot. Execute CRUD operations and use Spring Security for web service protection.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Spring
Category: Data Structure
Category: hibernate
Category: springboot
Category: Java Programming

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

