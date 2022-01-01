LearnQuest
Java Spring Framework is an enterprise application development framework for Java. The Java object-oriented programming language is an industry standard for creating stable, platform-independent software and web applications of all kinds, and Spring has become an important tool for delivering the high level of reliability, scalability, and security required for enterprise-grade solutions.
Spring Framework makes Java programming easier and faster, with a flexible and comprehensive set of extensions and third-party libraries to help developers quickly build applications with the specific functionality and features they need. Thus, many of the largest companies in the world, including Amazon, Google, Alibaba, and Microsoft use Spring Framework for delivering the reactive web applications, cloud services, and other software solutions that millions of people use every day.
Java programming is an essential part of the toolkit of most professional software developers and web developers, and being able to use Spring Framework to efficiently create enterprise-grade Java applications is important for working with large business clients. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers earned a median annual salary of $107,510 per year in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow much faster than average than occupations across the rest of the economy thanks to rising demand for computer software for businesses of all kinds.
Yes! Computer science and programming topics are some of the most popular learning opportunities on Coursera, including courses and Specializations on Java programming and Spring Framework specifically. Whether you choose to build your skills in using Spring remotely from top-ranked schools like Vanderbilt University or from industry leaders like Google Cloud, you’ll pay a lower tuition than on-campus students and benefit from a flexible schedule that lets you view and complete coursework on your own time.
Before starting to learn Spring Framework, you should have a good understanding of Java since Spring Framework is an open-source platform for Java applications.
If you are a developer or Java programmer, learning Spring Framework is most likely for you since it's a highly popular application development framework for enterprise Java. Learning it can help you create easily testable, high-performing, reusable code.
Topics related to Spring Framework that you can study include the other projects that Spring.io has. Spring Boot is built on Spring Framework and has some helpful defaults built into it, Spring Batch is a library that helps programmers write batch jobs, Spring Cloud is a library that helps Spring projects integrate with the cloud, and Spring Security helps you secure your web applications. Spring.io has several other projects you can study as well. You can also study XML, since some of the older, legacy Spring projects are configured in it. And if you're interested in learning about Java-based dependency injection containers that are similar to Spring Framework, you can study Google Guice or Google Dagger.
A common career path for someone in Spring Framework may begin at an entry-level position with a technology firm or IT department that uses Java Spring. After gaining experience for several years, a person may move into a Spring Java developer position. This usually requires earning a bachelor's degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field. Spring Framework professionals also seek certifications in Spring Framework, Java Platform Enterprise Edition (J2EE), and other Spring products, like Spring Boot to enhance their skills and job prospects. A Spring Java developer might also follow a career path that leads to roles as a Spring application developer, tech lead in Spring, or senior software engineer.