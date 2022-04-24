This is a course aimed at students wishing to develop Java based Web Applications and Restful Micro Services using the very popular Spring MVC and Spring Boot frameworks with minimal configuration. The student will develop services through various Url templates, consume and respond with json or XML payloads and create custom HTTP headers. Requestors of these services will include Java and Angular JS clients to illustrate the reuse capabilities of services in a distributed architecture. Traditional web applications will also be covered that render web pages in a typical Model View Controller (MVC) architecture. This is a very hands on course with a series of labs to illustrate the key concepts.
Java programming experience
Skills you will gain
- Spring Framework
- Restful services
- Java Programming
- Spring Boot
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Spring MVC, SpringBoot and RestControllers
Understand the Spring Model View Controller (MVC) architecture, how Spring Boot abstracts the complexities of this architecture away through opinionated defaults. Subsequently implement quickly Rest Services that can take advantage of the Spring framework Dependency Injection Framework and built in HTTP payload message converters.
Request Parameters
Provide Request Parameters to Spring RestControllers and understand the key concept of Content Negotiation. Implement Services that provide Json or XML responses and services that receive Json or XML payloads. Write Java clients for services that use the Spring RestTemplate or use Angular JS to access your services.
Controllers
Implement a Spring Controller that will dispatch to a View (HTML Page) rather than a service response in Json or XML
- 5 stars51.92%
- 4 stars30.76%
- 3 stars5.76%
- 2 stars7.69%
- 1 star3.84%
Labs need reworked, but the material covered in the videos was very helpful to how SpringBoot and MVC works
About the Spring Framework Specialization
This Specialization explains high level patterns used in Microservice architectures and the motivation to move towards these architectures and away from monolithic development of applications. Students will learn how Java interacts with databases in a modern framework, using the very popular Spring Boot Framework, with Microservices. Students wishing to develop Java based Web Applications and Restful Micro Services will be using the very popular Spring MVC and Spring Boot frameworks with minimal configuration.
