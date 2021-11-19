By Reuben D R•
Nov 19, 2021
As with the first course, this one is riddles with typos and shows no sign of being put together with care. The screenshots are a bit more legible, but the content is as uninspired as before.
By Mohammed A M A•
Mar 19, 2022
the course is great in content
By Matthew M•
Apr 25, 2022
Labs need reworked, but the material covered in the videos was very helpful to how SpringBoot and MVC works
By Shikha G•
Sep 26, 2021
Great course with proper explanation and hands-on
By reda e k•
Mar 15, 2022
c'est une course trés rapide et pratique !
By kuntal c•
Apr 22, 2022
Informative and Good content.
By Tomas P•
Nov 25, 2021
Slightly less error-laden than the first course but still looks like it was put together in a hurry with no one actually reviewing it. Nevertheless, it was an interesting topic.
By Alparslan Y•
Feb 8, 2022
I have never seen a course designed as bad as this one. I mean, seriously. There is no apparent structure, the explanations are just really hard to follow, it's all reading from the slides, the slides are aweful, often with a bad resolution. It's all you get warned in university not to do in presentations. I don't want to question to expertise of the lecturer, but lecturing is not his forte. So: Spare yourself the time. I'm convinced Coursera has many wonderful courses out there. This isn't one of them unfortunately.
By Anike A V•
Dec 31, 2021
There are no hands on exercises, I have progressed over 42% into the course yet I have learnt nothing