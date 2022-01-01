- Spring Framework
- Netflix OSS
- Java Programming
- Spring Configuration
- Spring Data
- Spring Configuration Techniques
- Inversion Of Control
- Dependency Injection
- Junit
- Restful services
- Spring Boot
- Spring Support for JPA
Spring Framework Specialization
Master Spring Frameworks Configurations Techniques. Discover how Java interacts with databases in the Spring framework, and develop Java based Web Applications.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will build an extensive application iteratively in a succession of hands on labs. Labs will specifically target the projects Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, Feign and Zuul. This is a very hands on course series with a variety of labs to illustrate the key concepts.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Spring - Ecosystem and Core
In this course students will learn the why the Spring Framework is one of the dominant Java development Frameworks. the course covers a variety of techniques for Java Object Dependency Injection using various forms of configuration data i.e. XML, Annotations and Java Configuration Classes with Factory Methods. Configurations will be enhanced with Expression Languages and Conditional Beans that are available based off certain conditions like development environment i.e. test and production. Students will build an extensive application iteratively in a succession of hands on labs.
Spring MVC, Spring Boot and Rest Controllers
This is a course aimed at students wishing to develop Java based Web Applications and Restful Micro Services using the very popular Spring MVC and Spring Boot frameworks with minimal configuration. The student will develop services through various Url templates, consume and respond with json or XML payloads and create custom HTTP headers. Requestors of these services will include Java and Angular JS clients to illustrate the reuse capabilities of services in a distributed architecture. Traditional web applications will also be covered that render web pages in a typical Model View Controller (MVC) architecture. This is a very hands on course with a series of labs to illustrate the key concepts.
Spring Data Repositories
This course is aimed at students wishing to learn how Java interacts with databases in a modern framework. The course uses the very popular Spring Boot Framework, with Micro services, as a setting for our database interactions using Java Persistence Framework (JPA) and Spring Data Repositories to abstract away JPA. Students will then learn how to expose Repositories as Rest Web services in their own right using Hypermedia as the Engine of Application State or HATEAOS concepts. Spring Aspect Oriented Programming (AOP) will be covered to illustrate how cross cutting concerns like logging can be applied in a centralized non evasive manner to domain classes. finally the course covers the use of Spring Transaction Managers and Springs declarative configuration Transaction model.
Spring - Cloud Overview
This course explains some high level patterns used in Microservice architectures and the motivation to move towards these architectures and away from monolithic development of applications. . It then goes on to implement these patterns using Spring Cloud, Netflix OSS one of the most popular Cloud implementations of Microservices used today. Students will learn about Service Registration, Service Discovery, Client Side Load Balancing, Circuit Breakers, and Gateway or Edge Services in a Spring Boot Setting. It will leverage Spring Cloud and Netflix OSS, Labs will specifically target the projects Eureka, Ribbon, Hystrix, Feign and Zuul.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
