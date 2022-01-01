- Computer Programming
Core Java Specialization
Learn the Skills Needed to be a Java Programmer. Quickly master the Java programming language and the packages that constitute its rich set of core libraries.
What you will learn
Learn the basic syntax and functions of the Java programming language
Apply object-oriented programming techniques to building classes, creating objects, and understanding how solutions are packaged in Java.
Learn how to implement inheritance and polymorphism in Java.
Use selected parts of the vast Java SE class library to enhance your Java programming techniques.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, you will complete hands-on labs to gain experience following the lessons taught in this course. You will learn to use the Eclipse environment to create Java projects to work in. You will use these projects to help develop skills in working with Java data types, and control of the flow of your programs, objects, methods, classes and interfaces. Skills that you will practice in these projects will help you in implementing polymorphism, including calculator (math) functions, and an inventory project.
Basic understanding of programming in any language. LearnQuest offers a beginning programmer specialization that can help you prepare.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Java
This Course is the first of a series of courses that make up the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization, in turn, is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java
Introduction to OO Programming with Java is course 2 of the Core Java Specialization. After completing this course, you'll be able to create simple Java classes that exhibit the principle of Encapsulation, to import other classes for use, to work with Strings, print output and use advanced math functions.
Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java
Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java is the third of a series of courses in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
Java Class Library
Java Class Library is the fourth and final course in the Core Java Specialization. The Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
