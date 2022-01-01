About this Specialization

15,821 recent views
This Core Java Specialization is part of a series of programming specializations, derived from LearnQuest's private Java Bootcamps, designed to provide the skill set necessary to be hired as an IT developer using Java in many corporate environments. To be successful in this specialization, we recommend you have an understanding of the fundamentals of software development in any language. LearnQuest offers a beginning programmer specialization that can help you prepare. In the four courses of this specialization, you’ll quickly master the Java programming language and the packages that constitute its rich set of core libraries. We’ll provide hands-on exercises so you can practice your new skills. In Course 1, we’ll introduce you to the basic fundamentals of the Java language. Course 2 provides a refresher on object-oriented programming, and how you can apply OO to Java. We’ll introduce Java classes, instances and packaging. By the time you get to course 3, you’ll be ready to go deeper into applying OOP concepts in Java, including inheritance and polymorphism. In course 4 you’ll learn how to use selected parts of the Java SE Class LIbrary, including Generics, Collections, Java Streams, I/O, Exceptions, Annotations and Enums. While we'll touch on other important Java topics, such as database connectivity, Java EE and Spring, those topics are covered in greater detail in other LearnQuest Java Specializations.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Java

4.6
stars
904 ratings
162 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming with Java

4.6
stars
190 ratings
32 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Object-Oriented Hierarchies in Java

4.8
stars
78 ratings
13 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Java Class Library

4.6
stars
66 ratings
8 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder