Computer programming is the set of instructions that are written in code and is used within an application, computer, or network to direct the machine to do a certain task. Computer programmers write the code, and through the process, that code instructs an application, or software program, exactly what it is supposed to do. Computer programming is the broad term used for all types of software programming that tells the computer what it is supposed to do. When you move your cursor to put your PC to sleep or to restart or shut down, you're clicking on a visual button written with computer programming.
When you learn computer programming, you're increasing your ability to think and develop logical, structured brain processes. Solving a computer programming problem means you can break down the large issue into workable chunks, and then write code around those individual problems.
Learning computer programming teaches your brain to use logic and persistence to solve a computer problem. You can use this style of logical thinking in other areas of your life to start figuring out new ways to solve problems. Learning computer programming will help you do that.
When you know computer programming, you can work in software development jobs, mobile application jobs, corporate IT jobs, network administration jobs, and many more technology positions. So many careers use computer programming today.
Computer programming is so important to how our connected world runs, that learning how to code is almost one of the most common job requirements in the technology and IT industries. You can become very employable even by just knowing the basics of computer programming.
When you take online courses, you can gain knowledge about software development and the basics of programming languages like Java, Python, and SQL. There are online courses in many interconnected areas around computer programming. When you understand the basics, you can venture forth into more specific computer programming areas that excite you such as genomic data science, mathematics for machine learning, and AI.