Have you ever wished you knew how to program, but had no idea where to start from? This course will teach you how to program in Scratch, an easy to use visual programming language. More importantly, it will introduce you to the fundamental principles of computing and it will help you think like a software engineer.
Offered By
Code Yourself! An Introduction to ProgrammingThe University of Edinburgh
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Computer Programming
- Algorithms
- Programming Language
- Scratch (Programming Language)
Offered by
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Universidad ORT Uruguay
------------English: Universidad ORT Uruguay is an innovative university with a focus on science, technology, management, design, and education. Member of World ORT, it was established in Uruguay as a private non-profit educational organization in 1942. With more than 11,000 students, increasing numbers of joint projects with industry and research production, ORT is one of the largest non-governmental universities in the country. ORT contributes to the strengthening of the national entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, and has pioneered the introduction of new study programmes and education technologies in Uruguay. ------------Spanish: Universidad ORT Uruguay es una universidad innovadora con foco en ciencia, tecnología, administración, diseño y educación. Miembro de World ORT, se estableció en Uruguay como una organización educativa privada sin fines de lucro en 1942. Con más de 11.000 alumnos, un creciente número de proyectos conjuntos con la industria y producción de investigación, es una de las más grandes universidades no estatales del país. ORT contribuye al fortalecimiento del ecosistema nacional de innovación y emprendedurismo y ha sido pionera en la introducción de nuevos programas de estudio y tecnologías educativas en el Uruguay.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your First Computer Program
In this unit you’ll create your very first computer program! You’ll be introduced to basic programming concepts and you’ll familiarise yourself with Scratch.
Code Gone Loopy!
In this unit you’ll keep working with control structures, you’ll find out how to use events in your programs and how to incorporate visual and sound effects in Scratch. You’ll also start thinking about the requirements and the design of your program.
Remixing Games
In this unit you’ll have a go at modifying and extending existing games to create new versions. You’ll also learn about software engineering practices for testing and documenting your programs.
Reusing Your Code
In this unit you’ll be introduced to procedures and cloning in Scratch, and you’ll apply these ideas to reuse your code.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.59%
- 4 stars14.66%
- 3 stars2.17%
- 2 stars0.80%
- 1 star1.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CODE YOURSELF! AN INTRODUCTION TO PROGRAMMING
I am very satisfied with the content of the course. I learned to program a very interesting video game on my own, in a short time. I would recommend it to all beginners in this industry.
I really had good exposure while pursuing this course and this is really quite interesting of learning how to code a game animation movie like stuffs and to gained some new knowledge
the course is what the name says it is, an introduction to programming, great course for any code beginner. Lecturer is doing amazing job and keeping the lectures interesting, easy and understandable.
This course is really helpful .Content is amazing and so much useful.anybody who wants to learn programming as a beginner should try this course first .Thank you for making my Lockdown so productive.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.