Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Algorithms
  • Programming Language
  • Scratch (Programming Language)
The University of Edinburgh

Universidad ORT Uruguay

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up98%(58,950 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Your First Computer Program

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Code Gone Loopy!

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Remixing Games

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Reusing Your Code

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

