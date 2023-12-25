Ball State University
Introduction to Programming
Ball State University

Introduction to Programming

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Jennifer Coy

Instructor: Dr. Jennifer Coy

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to the course! In this module, we will explore what makes the python programming language so excellent to learn and begin to write our first python programs. We will learn about variables, how to use them, how a program makes decisions using if statements, and how to interact with the user through input() and print() functions.

What's included

13 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will learn how to make our programs more flexible, and able to solve more complex problems. We'll see how we can make more complex decisions using the if statement by including elif and else. We'll also see how we can have the program repeat actions using for and while, and be introduced to other useful functions such as range(), mean(), median(), and mode().

What's included

22 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment

In this module, we will learn how to create our own custom functions, which allow us to reuse our code, divide programs into meaningful chunks, and also reduce the number of errors and bugs in our code. This content will be split over 2 modules, with the first few sections being covered in this first module, with the remainder being covered in the next module.

What's included

15 videos2 readings2 programming assignments1 peer review1 ungraded lab

In this module, we will learn review functions, and continue practicing creating our own functions. There are a few lecture segments that touch on a few finer points from this chapter, and then more live programming examples. At this point in the semester, we have enough "tools" that we can write a larger program! You should experiment in the Reflective Practice and see what you can accomplish! In the full version of this course, this module also includes the beginning of a larger, 2 week long, project. Therefore, the content in this Module is somewhat shorter than normal.

What's included

9 videos2 readings2 programming assignments

What's included

2 readings

Instructor

Dr. Jennifer Coy
Ball State University
2 Courses1,369 learners

Offered by

Ball State University

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions