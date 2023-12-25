Designed for the not-yet-experienced programmer, this course will provide you with a structured foundation for developing complex programs in the fields of computer science or data science. If you are a self-taught programmer with scattered bits of understanding, or a complete novice, this is the course for you.
Introduction to Programming
Taught in English
Course
4 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to the course! In this module, we will explore what makes the python programming language so excellent to learn and begin to write our first python programs. We will learn about variables, how to use them, how a program makes decisions using if statements, and how to interact with the user through input() and print() functions.
13 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will learn how to make our programs more flexible, and able to solve more complex problems. We'll see how we can make more complex decisions using the if statement by including elif and else. We'll also see how we can have the program repeat actions using for and while, and be introduced to other useful functions such as range(), mean(), median(), and mode().
22 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment
In this module, we will learn how to create our own custom functions, which allow us to reuse our code, divide programs into meaningful chunks, and also reduce the number of errors and bugs in our code. This content will be split over 2 modules, with the first few sections being covered in this first module, with the remainder being covered in the next module.
15 videos2 readings2 programming assignments1 peer review1 ungraded lab
In this module, we will learn review functions, and continue practicing creating our own functions. There are a few lecture segments that touch on a few finer points from this chapter, and then more live programming examples. At this point in the semester, we have enough "tools" that we can write a larger program! You should experiment in the Reflective Practice and see what you can accomplish! In the full version of this course, this module also includes the beginning of a larger, 2 week long, project. Therefore, the content in this Module is somewhat shorter than normal.
9 videos2 readings2 programming assignments
2 readings
