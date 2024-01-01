Dr. Jennifer Coy is the chair of the department of computer science, with almost 20 years of experience teaching a wide range of courses, mentoring students, and promoting industry-academia partnerships. She received both a B.S. in Computer Science and Engineering and a B.S. in Engineering Physics from the university of Toledo. She earned her M.S. and Ph.D. in Physics from Purdue University, with a dissertation in the area of computational astrophysics. After graduate school, she worked at two universities teaching primarily computer science, before joining the Ball State Computer Science department. Dr. Coy's research interests lie in the applications of computing to other realms of science to foster new discoveries through interdisciplinary collaborations. She is currently building computational models to aid in our understanding of the radioactive decay of Radon and possible implications for our understanding of dark matter in the solar system. Outside of the classroom, Dr. Coy enjoys camping with her husband and two children, running half marathons, and reading.