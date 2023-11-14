Explore the basics of programming and familiarise yourself with the Python language. After completing this course, you will be able to write Python programs in Jupyter Notebook and describe basic programming.
Programming for Data Science
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Open Jupyter Notebook and use it to run Python code.
Identify Python operators, data types and containers.
Program control structures in Python, such as if statements and for and while loops.
Write Python functions that take input and return output.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces Python and Jupyter Notebook, as well as the concepts of variables, assignment and basic mathematical operators.
This module introduces the fundamental data types in Python, namely numbers, strings, Booleans and None. It also introduces structured data types, including lists, tuples, sets, dictionaries and classes.
Frequently asked questions
This course is a taster to MSc Data Science (Statics) on Coursera. Completion of the course will not give you credit towards this programme. The course can be completed independently by any learners interested in programming and learning the basics of Python.
Yes, you will need to install Python on your computer in order to write programs.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.