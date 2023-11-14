University of Leeds
Programming for Data Science
University of Leeds

Programming for Data Science

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Open Jupyter Notebook and use it to run Python code.

  • Identify Python operators, data types and containers.

  • Program control structures in Python, such as if statements and for and while loops.

  • Write Python functions that take input and return output.

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces Python and Jupyter Notebook, as well as the concepts of variables, assignment and basic mathematical operators.

This module introduces the fundamental data types in Python, namely numbers, strings, Booleans and None. It also introduces structured data types, including lists, tuples, sets, dictionaries and classes.

Instructors

Dr Jonathan Ward
University of Leeds
2 Courses1,793 learners

University of Leeds

