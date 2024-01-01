Dr Jonathan Ward has an MSci degree in Physics and Astrophysics from the University of Bristol where he also got his PhD, studying in the Engineering Mathematics department. Jonathan’s mathematical research concerns modelling collective human behaviour, and his expertise span nonlinear dynamics, network science, graph theory, nonequilibrium statistical mechanics, Bayesian statistics, uncertainty quantification and industrial applied mathematics. Jonathan is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and has taught on a range of undergraduate and postgraduate mathematics modules at the University of Leeds since 2013.