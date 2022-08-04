About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 39 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how Python is used by data professionals

  • Explore basic Python building blocks, including syntax and semantics

  • Understand loops, control statements, and string manipulation

  • Use data structures to store and organize data 

Skills you will gain

  • Using Comments to Enhance Code Readability
  • Python Programming
  • Jupyter Notebook
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • coding
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Hello, Python!

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Functions and conditional statements

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
10 hours to complete

Loops and strings

10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
13 hours to complete

Data structures in Python

13 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

