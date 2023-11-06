University of Leeds
An Introduction to Programming using Python

University of Leeds

An Introduction to Programming using Python

Taught in English

5,612 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr Rafael Papallas
Instructors: Dr Rafael Papallas

4.7

(42 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe what computer programming is, recognising its purpose and how it enables the creation and execution of computer programs.

  • Explain what algorithms are and their significance in programming.

  • Create programs that accept user input, display output, and utilise essential programming constructs such as if statements, loops, and functions.

  Gain digital skills as part of Click Start! Follow the link in the instructor bio to see if you're eligible for FREE access to this course and more..

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

This first week of the course will give you an understanding of the basic principles of programming. You will learn what programming is and be introduced to some basic theories of computers. You will also learn what an algorithm is and the basics of propositional logic – the fundamental underpinnings of programming. Finally, you will look at some basic Python syntax such as variables, data types and input/output, and you will write a simple Python program.

The second week will introduce some more advanced programming concepts. In particular, conditionals (if statements), loops and functions. With these under your belt, you will be able to write small but complex programs. By the end of the week, you will be able to put together a Python program that commands a small virtual robot to move in space!

Dr Rafael Papallas
University of Leeds
University of Leeds

