Maximise your employability, by learning the basics of coding in Python. Python is a versatile programming language used for developing websites and software, task automation, data analysis and more.
An Introduction to Programming using Python
What you'll learn
Describe what computer programming is, recognising its purpose and how it enables the creation and execution of computer programs.
Explain what algorithms are and their significance in programming.
Create programs that accept user input, display output, and utilise essential programming constructs such as if statements, loops, and functions.
This first week of the course will give you an understanding of the basic principles of programming. You will learn what programming is and be introduced to some basic theories of computers. You will also learn what an algorithm is and the basics of propositional logic – the fundamental underpinnings of programming. Finally, you will look at some basic Python syntax such as variables, data types and input/output, and you will write a simple Python program.
17 videos11 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts3 ungraded labs
The second week will introduce some more advanced programming concepts. In particular, conditionals (if statements), loops and functions. With these under your belt, you will be able to write small but complex programs. By the end of the week, you will be able to put together a Python program that commands a small virtual robot to move in space!
13 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts5 ungraded labs
