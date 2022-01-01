University of Pennsylvania
It may be an oversimplification to say that robotics is the story of robots, but robotics actually combines computer science and engineering to develop machines that can perform tasks—which we call robots. When you study robotics, you're taking what seemed like a science fiction pipe dream just a few decades ago and helping bring it to reality. Studying robotics puts you on the cutting edge of technology and science because robotic scientists are continuing to develop robots with greater capabilities than before. Today's robots work in space, with law enforcement, and in conditions where humans can't work.
Robotics is an important field of study because so many new technologies rely on new developments in robotics—from manufacturing to aerospace and beyond. Robots are helping humans achieve tasks that they never could before. Beyond the immediate applications of robotics, studying this exciting field helps you build your problem-solving skills and develop creativity, deepens your understanding of math and science concepts, and lets you have fun doing it. The robotics industry is growing, so having a thorough knowledge of robotics can set you up for future career success.
The growing field of robotics is ripe for career opportunities, so when you learn robotics, you're on the cutting edge of a broadly expanding discipline. You can study for a career developing and building the robots themselves, or you can help write the software that powers the robots and directs them on how to perform their tasks. You may work with the robots that are exploring outer space, or you may help explore the deepest parts of the ocean using robotics. There are career opportunities in research as well, where you could have a hand bringing the next generation of robotic technology to life.
Courses offered on Coursera can help you learn about robotic mobility, self-driving cars, and the ethics of artificial intelligence. You can gain an understanding of robot safety, machine learning, and the fundamental mathematical modeling techniques that are essential in the robotics field.