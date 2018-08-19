About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Modern Robotics

2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings
Chapter 2: Configuration Space (Part 1 of 2)

3 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Chapter 2: Configuration Space (Part 2 of 2)

4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week 3

Chapter 3: Rigid-Body Motions (Part 1 of 2)

6 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week 4

Chapter 3: Rigid-Body Motions (Part 2 of 2)

5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

