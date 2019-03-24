About this Course

10,578 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Chapter 4: Forward Kinematics

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Chapter 5: Velocity Kinematics and Statics

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Chapter 6: Inverse Kinematics

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Chapter 7: Kinematics of Closed Chains

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN ROBOTICS, COURSE 2: ROBOT KINEMATICS

View all reviews

About the Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization

Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder