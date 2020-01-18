SS
Sep 30, 2018
It is a great start for learning kinematics of open chain robots, i wish i could learn ore about the closed chain robots too, but they have given the boost, now its your turn to learn more and more
RM
Jul 7, 2020
This was very challenging course if you are not already familiar with things like Jacobians and eigenvectors. Thankfully the lectures were great in helping me understand the gaps in my knowledge.
By Dmitry P•
Jan 18, 2020
The program of course is done brilliant. Once i have tried to read Robotic book on my own and gave up on after 100 pages and gave up being completely confused in the formulas. Now with the Course i am on the 300 s page following the content! Thanks!
By Pau•
Feb 19, 2019
Very interesting course. It not only covers inverse kinematics but also manipulability and some statics coming from the Jacobian. The Jacobian singularities and its implications are very clear and well explained.
Small drawback is that it's better not to use the library that comes with the course as otherwise you won't learn so much. I implemented my own and learned a lot by implementing it.
Another small drawback is that there is no mention to Conformal Geometric Algebra as something to look at to implemente analytical solutions to inverse kinematics. Neither, iterative FABRIK as alternative to pseudo-Jacobian is mentioned. A mention and a reference would be nice for the learner as presudoinverse jacobian is very limited.
The other drawback, which is major, is that assignments are peer-graded instead of unit tested. It's not ideal at all. Hopefully they will be unit-tested at some point in time so that it's more fair and efficient.
By Madhukar T•
Jul 12, 2018
As I am looking forward to be expertise in the field of Modern Robotics (Robotic Manipulators), this course sets the perfect platform for the same. After going through this course, I have learned the very crucial part - Robot Kinematics. The way video lectures are made are always engulfing. But, in this course, the peer graded assignment posed some real challenge and gave real time experience of how robotic manipulators/mobile robots perform.
By Arnab C•
Jan 3, 2019
Loved the course and the difficulty level of it. The assignment in particular will be good challenge for MATLAB beginners like me as you'll need to figure out how to do it. But its easy enough and if you have some programming experience, you can do it easily. What I love about this course is that it doesn't spoon feed you. You need to work hard to get all the benefits from the course.
By Onur A•
Feb 3, 2019
As a graduate student who has taken multiple Robotics courses in university, I can say that it is a very instructive course. However, it may seem tedious for those who are not familiar with Robotics. One last thing, I preferred Denavit Hartenberg method until this course. Now I can see that PoE is much more efficient than DH.
By Rishipal S•
Jun 5, 2019
The course has provided me a good insight into forward kinematics and reverse kinematics solutions. Earlier I could think of how to solve open chain forward kinematics problems only but now I have much better idea about the whole subject. A great course!
By sukrita p•
May 9, 2020
Great course to understand the kinematics of open chain robots. The topic is very vast and innumerable documentation and resources make it difficult to follow. This specialization has done a good job in breakind down the topics into sequential parts.
By TANMAY K•
Nov 25, 2018
Excellent course.It helped me to improve my programming at much higher level and I got good knowledge.Initially before taking this course I was worried whether I would complete this course but thanks to Kevin sir for such a great teaching
By 李彦霖•
Jun 12, 2018
The course is really interesting and the instruction is really good. Thanks for professor Lynch.One advice: since the closed chain is important, I wish that these knowledge and examples could be given more, thanks!
By Wahyu G•
Aug 14, 2018
Very nice and compact explanation. Love the teaching style! You have to read the book to really grasp the material, if you're planning on taking this course, you have to take it seriously. It's pretty though.
By SAMARTH•
Oct 1, 2018
By Ronald M•
Jul 8, 2020
By rashid K•
Apr 3, 2020
Fantastic course. Required good amount of reading. Lecture clearly mentioned how to navigate and learn from the book. Overall very good course. Really loved the project.
By Ahmed H A A•
Sep 11, 2020
The product of exponential method of computing forward kinematics makes alot of sense. The only issue is with the closed-loop kinematics chapter.
By Mahdi B G•
Nov 18, 2021
Thank you for your awesome course. I personally recommend you to solve more example to make courses more practical and comprehensive
By RAMAN S•
Aug 22, 2020
excellent course, a lot to learn from this course, especially improves programming skills and use of Coppelia sim software
By Marti V R•
Mar 13, 2021
Great course, introduces you to robot kinematics well. Week 2 is definitely the most challenging one but well worth it!
By Purnajyoti B•
Aug 5, 2019
The lessons from this course are great. They help understand the practical applications from Course 1's lessons.
By Bruno C F•
May 5, 2020
Sou extremamente grato por essa oportunidade. Vocês estão fortalecendo a minha carreira e da minha equipe.
By ANSHAY A•
Dec 2, 2020
Awesome course.
Only lacking in the forum support, I hope instructors indulge more actively in the forum
By Kaushal S•
Oct 13, 2021
Good mathematical background. Meaningful and thought provoking questions in assignments and project.
By John M•
Dec 10, 2018
More difficult that most Coursera offerings. Lots and lots of glorious math!
I really enjoyed it.
By Sandun R•
Mar 21, 2021
A very good course and I am recommending this for everyone. The lectures were little fast.
By abdullah h a•
Mar 24, 2019
I just wanna say thank for the smooth and clear explanation
THANKs THANKs THANKs <3
By Wolfgang R•
May 18, 2020
Good course, interesting Topics, challenging excercises but also rewarding to solve