This Specialization provides a rigorous treatment of spatial motion and the dynamics of rigid bodies, employing representations from modern screw theory and the product of exponentials formula. Students with a freshman-level engineering background will quickly learn to apply these tools to analysis, planning, and control of robot motion. Students' understanding of the mathematics of robotics will be solidified by writing robotics software. Students will test their software on a free state-of-the-art cross-platform robot simulator, allowing each student to have an authentic robot programming experience with industrial robot manipulators and mobile robots without purchasing expensive robot hardware. It is highly recommended that Courses 1-6 of the Specialization are taken in order, since the material builds on itself.
How the Specialization Works

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Modern Robotics, Course 1: Foundations of Robot Motion

Modern Robotics, Course 2: Robot Kinematics

Modern Robotics, Course 3: Robot Dynamics

Modern Robotics, Course 4: Robot Motion Planning and Control

