Some related experience required.
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
The most important concepts in modern robotics. A study of the kinematics, dynamics, motion planning, and control of mobile robots and robot arms.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the projects, students build on provided free software, written in multiple languages, allowing each student to choose their favorite language. Projects include writing a simulator for a robot arm, writing a robot motion planner, and writing software for trajectory planning and feedback control of a mobile manipulator consisting of a wheeled mobile robot and a robot arm. All software is tested on the robot simulator.
How the Specialization Works
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Modern Robotics, Course 1: Foundations of Robot Motion
Do you want to know how robots work? Are you interested in robotics as a career? Are you willing to invest the effort to learn fundamental mathematical modeling techniques that are used in all subfields of robotics?
Modern Robotics, Course 2: Robot Kinematics
Modern Robotics, Course 3: Robot Dynamics
Modern Robotics, Course 4: Robot Motion Planning and Control
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
