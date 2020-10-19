About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Chapter 12: Grasping and Manipulation (Part 1 of 2)

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Chapter 12: Grasping and Manipulation (Part 2 of 2)

11 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Chapter 13: Wheeled Mobile Robots (Part 1 of 2)

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Chapter 13: Wheeled Mobile Robots (Part 2 of 2)

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes

About the Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization

Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control

