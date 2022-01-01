Northwestern University
Mechanics is the branch of science concerned with the interaction of energy and forces with physical bodies, objects, and materials. In other words, it is the study of how things move, and it is part of the broader field of physics. Mechanics is important for understanding the design and operation of machines and tools, as well as the principles governing the actions of biological, astrological, and even atomic and subatomic systems.
Classical mechanics broadly encompasses the motion of macroscopic objects, and includes familiar concepts like momentum, gravity, and rotational motion. These principles are essential for mechanical engineering applications ranging from the creation of machines as simple as a wheelbarrow to cutting-edge robotics. These mechanics can also be used to describe human actions; for example, the way a baseball pitcher throws a curveball.
In recent decades, the field of quantum mechanics has emerged to explain motion of atoms and subatomic particles. Unlike classical mechanics, the principles governing these phenomena are not as obvious or intuitive as the macroscopic world we move through in our daily lives, and it has required enormous advances in science and technology to be able to conduct experiments to discover and understand these properties.
A mastery of the principles of mechanics is essential for careers in engineering, and especially for mechanical engineers. Professionals in this field are responsible for the design, manufacture, and operation of machines ranging from construction equipment to medical devices to robots. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, mechanical engineers earned a median annual salary of $88,430 in 2019, and typically have at least a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering as well as a professional license.
Certainly. Coursera offers a broad range of opportunities to learn about physics and engineering topics, including courses and Specializations spanning multiple courses about all different areas of mechanics. Whether you’re interested in mechanical engineering or quantum mechanics, you can learn from top-ranked schools like Rice University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of New South Wales, Northwestern University, and University of Colorado Boulder. And, since Coursera lets you learn remotely from anywhere in the world, you won’t have to move to start learning about the science of motion.
Having strong math skills and an interest in how things move, including the machinery behind working parts, are important to have before starting to learn mechanics. A background in engineering and physics is helpful but not required to begin learning about mechanics. People who study mechanics may benefit from experience working in a laboratory and in team settings. Strong communication skills with the ability to pay special attention to fine details is important for anyone beginning to learn mechanics.
One of the most common career paths for someone in mechanics is a job as a mechanical engineer. A mechanical engineer may create designs and oversee the production and implementation of power-producing machines. Another common career path for someone in mechanics is as a robotics engineer. These mechanics are responsible for designing sensors on robotic devices. Typically, the career path for someone in mechanics starts with a position as an engineer in training followed by a professional engineer. From there, the common career path is to get a certification in a specific field of mechanics or engineering and become a principal or district engineer. People with advanced credentials may then become a director, program manager, or director of public works.
Physics is a great starting point for learners interested in expanding their knowledge of mechanics. Topics in physics will examine the motions of objects under various circumstances and prepare learners for more advanced studies. For people interested in the mechanics of our planets, galaxies, and stars, topics that explore motion, forces, energy, and gravity may be for you. Additionally, people with a background in aerospace engineering may be interested in topics around quantum mechanics. Engineering mechanics explores the intersection of math and physics and is a great place for anyone interested in any branch of mechanics to study.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number one hire of people with a background in mechanics is in an architectural or engineering firm. Mechanics may also work in machine or transportation manufacturing. Computer manufacturing plants may also hire people with a background in mechanics, as well as laboratories and development services.