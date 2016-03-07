This course is an introduction to the study of bodies in motion as applied to engineering systems and structures. We will study the dynamics of particle motion and bodies in rigid planar (2D) motion. This will consist of both the kinematics and kinetics of motion. Kinematics deals with the geometrical aspects of motion describing position, velocity, and acceleration, all as a function of time. Kinetics is the study of forces acting on these bodies and how it affects their motion.
Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D MotionGeorgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Course Introduction; Particle Kinematics; Particle Kinetics – Newton’s Laws and Euler’s Laws; Motion of Particles and Mass Centers of Bodies
In this section students will learn about particle kinematics, Newton's Laws and Euler's Laws, motion of particles and mass centers of bodies.
Work-Energy Principle for Particles/Systems of Particles
In this section students will learn the work-energy principle for particles/systems of particles, impulse and momentum, impact, conservation of momentum and Euler's 2nd Law - Moment of momentum.
Planar (2D) Rigid Body Kinematics I
In this section students will learn about planar (2D) rigid body kinematics, relative velocity equation, rotation about a fixed axis, instantaneous center of zero velocity, and relative acceleration equations.
Planar (2D) Rigid Body Kinematics II
In this section students will continue to learn about planar (2D) rigid body kinematics, relative velocity equation, rotation about a fixed axis, instantaneous center of zero velocity, and relative acceleration equations.
Awesome course for Design Engineers as well design professionals.. It gives basic concepts as well as application to practical problems.
Very very good course. Superb explanation. Nice teaching. Very neatly explained. Good use of ICT Tools. Thank you very much Professor.
A brilliant course, gave me a great foundation for more advanced courses in mechanical engineering. When ever i use some of the things i learned in this course in my work i think of Whiteman.
I'd highly recommend this course for people working on Automotive Projects to get the basics of mechanics involved in this course,.
