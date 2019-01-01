Profile

Dr. Wayne Whiteman, PE

Senior Academic Professional

Bio

Wayne Whiteman is the director of the Office of Student Services and a senior academic professional in the Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. In addition to his administrative responsibilities, he teaches in the areas of engineering mechanics, dynamics and vibration, and engineering design. He also conducts the Woodruff School Teaching Fellows Program, which provides workshops for faculty colleagues to improve teaching skills and enhance learning environments. Dr. Whiteman is involved in scholarship and research in the areas of engineering education and teaching and learning initiatives.

Prior to arriving at Georgia Tech in 2003, Whiteman served as a professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point. During that time, he was the director of the mechanical engineering undergraduate program, which included twenty-five faculty members who taught in the fields of mechanical systems, thermal sciences, aeronautical systems, and engineering design. He also directed and served as a senior mentor at annual workshops to improve teaching skills and enhance learning environments.

Additionally, Whiteman served for 24 years in the United States Army, retiring as an officer in the Corps of Engineers at the rank of Colonel. His military field assignments culminated in his command of the 577th Engineering Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Courses

Applications in Engineering Mechanics

Mechanics of Materials III: Beam Bending

Introduction to Engineering Mechanics

Mechanics of Materials I: Fundamentals of Stress & Strain and Axial Loading

Mechanics of Materials IV: Deflections, Buckling, Combined Loading & Failure Theories

Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion

Mechanics of Materials II: Thin-Walled Pressure Vessels and Torsion

Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion

