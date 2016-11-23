This course is an advanced study of bodies in motion as applied to engineering systems and structures. We will study the dynamics of rigid bodies in 3D motion. This will consist of both the kinematics and kinetics of motion. Kinematics deals with the geometrical aspects of motion describing position, velocity, and acceleration, all as a function of time. Kinetics is the study of forces acting on these bodies and how it affects their motion.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Course Introduction; Angular Velocity; Angular Acceleration
In this section students will learn to derive the "derivative formula." We will define angular velocity for 3D motion and learn to determine and solve for the Angular Acceleration for a body.
Velocities in Moving Reference Frames; Accelerations in Moving Reference Frames; The Earth as a Moving Frame
In this section students will learn about velocities in moving reference frames, accelerations in moving reference frames, and the Earth as a moving frame.
Eulerian Angles; Eulerian Angles Rotation Matrices; Angular Momentum in 3D; Inertial Properties of 3D Bodies
In this section students will learn about Eulerian Angles rotation matrices, angular momentum in 3D, and intertial properties of 3D bodies.
Translational and Rotational Transformations of Inertial Properties; Principal Axes and Principal Moments of Inertia
In this section students will learn about translational and rotational transformations of inertial properties, and principal axes and principal moments of inertia.
The instructor does a fascinating job of structuring and delivering the course material. The concepts are simplified and well explained with the help of practical applications and relevance.
The course was good , and it will help me for the upcoming projects
It is a excellent course because explain each details about theory and solve some problem
Best notation I've seen, the professor is really dedicated and gives insightful and intuitive explanations.
