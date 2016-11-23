About this Course

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction; Angular Velocity; Angular Acceleration

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Velocities in Moving Reference Frames; Accelerations in Moving Reference Frames; The Earth as a Moving Frame

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Eulerian Angles; Eulerian Angles Rotation Matrices; Angular Momentum in 3D; Inertial Properties of 3D Bodies

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Translational and Rotational Transformations of Inertial Properties; Principal Axes and Principal Moments of Inertia

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz



Frequently Asked Questions



