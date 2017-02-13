AC
Nov 23, 2016
The instructor does a fascinating job of structuring and delivering the course material. The concepts are simplified and well explained with the help of practical applications and relevance.
FA
Aug 28, 2020
It really changed my perception of viewing things around me. Dr. Whiteman is an expert at teaching mechanics. I recommend this course for all the non-circuit branches of engineering.
By Raviteja A•
Feb 13, 2017
By mahendra•
Aug 21, 2019
Thanks a lot to such a helpful platform to have access to such competent & great teachers for them who don't have so in their university but they are passionate and curios to learn
By Monde M•
May 1, 2019
Great course indeed. Provides one with a great sense of appreciation of the rigors of 3D Dynamics. Its a lot of hard work but a great feeling indeed after successfully completing each week. The recommended text is actually "prescribed" for this course since all the practice problems for this course are taken from the recommended text. Its actually advisable to get a copy of the recommended text right from the beginning of the 2D course. That way one is like likely to find both courses very exciting. I got my copy quite late but I still enjoyed most of Prof Whiteman's videos in both the 2D course and this 3D course. The online tutor Joe Kostas was also VERY HELPFUL. Not only did he respond to all my questions but he did so within a day and sometimes within a few hours! Thank you Joe!
By Aldo I V Z•
Aug 18, 2020
HI everyone,
This course is one of the most difficult I have done in my life about mechanics of materials. My purpose of this course was to learn the fundamentals topics of Dynamics for engineers because this semester of study, I am going to take dynamics in my university, I am civil engineering student. I am very grateful to Dr. Wayne Whiteman to bring this course for all students around the world. I hope you and your institution can continue to implement more online courses in this platform of different subjects.
Best Wishes,
AIVZ
By Alexander T•
Oct 10, 2015
Thank you for the great series of courses, Dr. Whiteman. The explanations are clear, the topics are well structured, and the videos are dense and contain only relevant information.
I recommend all four courses to everyone who is interested in mechanics, wants to understand how things work and make them work better. And remember, engineers make the World))
By Nour I M•
Feb 16, 2017
Simply, awesome !! I love the way the professor explains things and I love the fact that the examples used in the course correspond to real life applications. I have a suggestion, which is maybe in the future you guys can make a course about modeling some robotic configurations and do exercises in matlab, that would the next level of awesomeness :DDD
By Amin Y•
Oct 17, 2018
Great and useful course! It is taught in a very systematic and mathematic way. I use the concepts of this course every day. If it had demonstrated the rotation transformation concept (in addition to the geometrical point of view) also from a linear algebra view, it would have been much better.
By Ashish k•
Jun 9, 2018
Dr. Wayne Whiteman is one of the best professors I have ever known. His way of explaining the concepts is so unique and easy that anyone can understand him. Also after taking this course I can say that I am feeling very much confident about my knowledge of mechanics. Nice course to take.
By Kenny C•
Jan 10, 2018
Excellent lectures by Dr. Whiteman! He is exceptional at explaining the concepts clearly and also maintains non-ambiguous notations. I just hoped there was more advanced information pertaining to the energy methods
By Jayadevan P C•
Oct 24, 2020
An advanced course in solid mechanics, nicely executed by Dr. Wayne Whiteman as his previous courses. Extremely useful for engineering students and those who doing research in 3D motion of rigid bodies.
By Anant C•
Nov 24, 2016
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 29, 2020
By Halil B•
Jun 9, 2017
It was a great course and lecturer. I learned a lot. The best part of the course is that it shows the fundamentals and that leads us to solve the more complex problems.
By Anam S•
Feb 23, 2021
ive learned in this course very helpful in my career, mainly in my project in motion and dynamic problems
so thankfully to lecture this course
By Punnati K R•
Aug 2, 2019
Very good course and teaching with practical examples is very good. If possible provide the reference book which can be included in c
By Tianzhi Y•
Jan 5, 2018
Have done 4 course from Professor Whiteman, and I'm happy. Learned a lot in a relatively short time, I really appreciate it.
By Kishore K R•
Aug 17, 2020
Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion is good subject for learners of nbasic
By Harsh G•
Jun 28, 2020
I am from robotics background and it helped for me to understand the detailed motion and trajectory of 3-D mechanisms .
By Khary B•
Jun 14, 2021
This class was challenging and instructional. I got to identify a lot of my weaknesses in analysis from this course.
By Karam D•
Feb 9, 2016
The first lesson was very good i will today and maybe tomorrow see the next lesson and i hope that it is also good
By Shaik S A•
Sep 12, 2019
Excellence course to get real time practically problems solving with enjoyment and easily quick understand.
By rajan g•
Mar 8, 2017
Best notation I've seen, the professor is really dedicated and gives insightful and intuitive explanations.
By Vaibhav B•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent course offered by Gtech and superb teaching by Prof. Dr. Wayne Whitemen.
Thank you so much!
By Burhan M•
Aug 3, 2020
Thank you Dr. Wayne Whiteman for your perfect tutorials. I learnt Dynamics and Kinematics from you
By Jose M•
Nov 25, 2021
It is a excellent course because explain each details about theory and solve some problem