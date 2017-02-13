Chevron Left
Back to Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8
stars
286 ratings
80 reviews

About the Course

This course is an advanced study of bodies in motion as applied to engineering systems and structures. We will study the dynamics of rigid bodies in 3D motion. This will consist of both the kinematics and kinetics of motion. Kinematics deals with the geometrical aspects of motion describing position, velocity, and acceleration, all as a function of time. Kinetics is the study of forces acting on these bodies and how it affects their motion. --------------------------- Recommended Background: To be successful in the course you will need to have mastered basic engineering mechanics concepts and to have successfully completed my course entitled Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Particles and Bodies in 2D Motion.” We will apply many of the engineering fundamentals learned in those classes and you will need those skills before attempting this course. --------------------------- Suggested Readings: While no specific textbook is required, this course is designed to be compatible with any standard engineering dynamics textbook. You will find a book like this useful as a reference and for completing additional practice problems to enhance your learning of the material. --------------------------- The copyright of all content and materials in this course are owned by either the Georgia Tech Research Corporation or Dr. Wayne Whiteman. By participating in the course or using the content or materials, whether in whole or in part, you agree that you may download and use any content and/or material in this course for your own personal, non-commercial use only in a manner consistent with a student of any academic course. Any other use of the content and materials, including use by other academic universities or entities, is prohibited without express written permission of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Interested parties may contact Dr. Wayne Whiteman directly for information regarding the procedure to obtain a non-exclusive license....

Top reviews

AC

Nov 23, 2016

The instructor does a fascinating job of structuring and delivering the course material. The concepts are simplified and well explained with the help of practical applications and relevance.

FA

Aug 28, 2020

It really changed my perception of viewing things around me. Dr. Whiteman is an expert at teaching mechanics. I recommend this course for all the non-circuit branches of engineering.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 80 Reviews for Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion

By Raviteja A

Feb 13, 2017

It really changed my perception of viewing things around me. Dr. Whiteman is an expert at teaching mechanics. I recommend this course for all the non-circuit branches of engineering.

By mahendra

Aug 21, 2019

Thanks a lot to such a helpful platform to have access to such competent & great teachers for them who don't have so in their university but they are passionate and curios to learn

By Monde M

May 1, 2019

Great course indeed. Provides one with a great sense of appreciation of the rigors of 3D Dynamics. Its a lot of hard work but a great feeling indeed after successfully completing each week. The recommended text is actually "prescribed" for this course since all the practice problems for this course are taken from the recommended text. Its actually advisable to get a copy of the recommended text right from the beginning of the 2D course. That way one is like likely to find both courses very exciting. I got my copy quite late but I still enjoyed most of Prof Whiteman's videos in both the 2D course and this 3D course. The online tutor Joe Kostas was also VERY HELPFUL. Not only did he respond to all my questions but he did so within a day and sometimes within a few hours! Thank you Joe!

By Aldo I V Z

Aug 18, 2020

HI everyone,

This course is one of the most difficult I have done in my life about mechanics of materials. My purpose of this course was to learn the fundamentals topics of Dynamics for engineers because this semester of study, I am going to take dynamics in my university, I am civil engineering student. I am very grateful to Dr. Wayne Whiteman to bring this course for all students around the world. I hope you and your institution can continue to implement more online courses in this platform of different subjects.

Best Wishes,

AIVZ

By Alexander T

Oct 10, 2015

Thank you for the great series of courses, Dr. Whiteman. The explanations are clear, the topics are well structured, and the videos are dense and contain only relevant information.

I recommend all four courses to everyone who is interested in mechanics, wants to understand how things work and make them work better. And remember, engineers make the World))

By Nour I M

Feb 16, 2017

Simply, awesome !! I love the way the professor explains things and I love the fact that the examples used in the course correspond to real life applications. I have a suggestion, which is maybe in the future you guys can make a course about modeling some robotic configurations and do exercises in matlab, that would the next level of awesomeness :DDD

By Amin Y

Oct 17, 2018

Great and useful course! It is taught in a very systematic and mathematic way. I use the concepts of this course every day. If it had demonstrated the rotation transformation concept (in addition to the geometrical point of view) also from a linear algebra view, it would have been much better.

By Ashish k

Jun 9, 2018

Dr. Wayne Whiteman is one of the best professors I have ever known. His way of explaining the concepts is so unique and easy that anyone can understand him. Also after taking this course I can say that I am feeling very much confident about my knowledge of mechanics. Nice course to take.

By Kenny C

Jan 10, 2018

Excellent lectures by Dr. Whiteman! He is exceptional at explaining the concepts clearly and also maintains non-ambiguous notations. I just hoped there was more advanced information pertaining to the energy methods

By Jayadevan P C

Oct 24, 2020

An advanced course in solid mechanics, nicely executed by Dr. Wayne Whiteman as his previous courses. Extremely useful for engineering students and those who doing research in 3D motion of rigid bodies.

By Anant C

Nov 24, 2016

The instructor does a fascinating job of structuring and delivering the course material. The concepts are simplified and well explained with the help of practical applications and relevance.

By Fazla Z A

Aug 29, 2020

It really changed my perception of viewing things around me. Dr. Whiteman is an expert at teaching mechanics. I recommend this course for all the non-circuit branches of engineering.

By Halil B

Jun 9, 2017

It was a great course and lecturer. I learned a lot. The best part of the course is that it shows the fundamentals and that leads us to solve the more complex problems.

By Anam S

Feb 23, 2021

ive learned in this course very helpful in my career, mainly in my project in motion and dynamic problems

so thankfully to lecture this course

By Punnati K R

Aug 2, 2019

Very good course and teaching with practical examples is very good. If possible provide the reference book which can be included in c

By Tianzhi Y

Jan 5, 2018

Have done 4 course from Professor Whiteman, and I'm happy. Learned a lot in a relatively short time, I really appreciate it.

By Kishore K R

Aug 17, 2020

Advanced Engineering Systems in Motion: Dynamics of Three Dimensional (3D) Motion is good subject for learners of nbasic

By Harsh G

Jun 28, 2020

I am from robotics background and it helped for me to understand the detailed motion and trajectory of 3-D mechanisms .

By Khary B

Jun 14, 2021

This class was challenging and instructional. I got to identify a lot of my weaknesses in analysis from this course.

By Karam D

Feb 9, 2016

The first lesson was very good i will today and maybe tomorrow see the next lesson and i hope that it is also good

By Shaik S A

Sep 12, 2019

Excellence course to get real time practically problems solving with enjoyment and easily quick understand.

By rajan g

Mar 8, 2017

Best notation I've seen, the professor is really dedicated and gives insightful and intuitive explanations.

By Vaibhav B

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent course offered by Gtech and superb teaching by Prof. Dr. Wayne Whitemen.

Thank you so much!

By Burhan M

Aug 3, 2020

Thank you Dr. Wayne Whiteman for your perfect tutorials. I learnt Dynamics and Kinematics from you

By Jose M

Nov 25, 2021

It is a excellent course because explain each details about theory and solve some problem

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder