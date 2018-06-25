About this Course

6,865 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,780 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Thin-Walled Pressure Vessels

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Elastic Torsion of Straight Cylindrical Shafts

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Inelastic torsion and statically indeterminate torsion members

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MECHANICS OF MATERIALS II: THIN-WALLED PRESSURE VESSELS AND TORSION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder