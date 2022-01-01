Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Computer Architecture, Leadership and Management, Graphics Software, Computer Graphics, Communication, Collaboration, Project Management, Machine Learning, Architecture, Reinforcement Learning
4.7
(337 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Data Visualization, Scientific Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Research and Design, Probability & Statistics, Experiment
4.6
(95 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Algorithms, Analysis, Bioinformatics, Data Management, Data Structures, Data Visualization, General Statistics, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(1.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Structural engineering is part of the field of civil engineering, and it's a specialty that deals with designing, drawing, and planning the structure of a building. This type of engineers design structures as simple as schoolhouses and as elaborate as the International Space Station. As a structural engineer, you'd combine mathematics and physics to calculate a building's load and determine whether a design can be structurally sound. You would also make the proper calculations and preparations to ensure that a structure can withstand natural and manmade disasters before contractors construct the building itself.
Structural engineering is a necessary and worthwhile pursuit because buildings need to have proper design if they're going to last a long time and keep people safe. If you're interested in civil engineering, you'll want to learn structural engineering because the safety and durability of a building depend directly on how well the engineer designs the structure. Your work has a bearing on successful construction and efficient use of materials. You'll also experience a sense of achievement when something you've designed becomes a completed reality.
You can put your structural engineering knowledge to work easily as a civil engineer or contractor. There are plenty of structural engineering jobs available working for construction companies or engineering firms. You have the option of working with one company with the same crews and coworkers, or you might decide to work as a consultant with different clients and new experiences on every job site. You may even want to look for jobs with municipal agencies that develop infrastructure for public use.
Taking online courses on Coursera can give you the opportunity to learn the foundations of structural engineering as well as more specific topics, like 3D modeling, engineering mechanics, and the new frontier of green building. A course in advanced engineering can help you understand the dynamics of 3D motion, and a fundamentals course can help you learn about stress, strain, and axial loading.