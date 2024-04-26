L&T EduTech
Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization
L&T EduTech

Steel Multi Storey Building - System Design Specialization

Gain Steel Building Design expertise. Master Steel Building Design: From Concept to Construction Execution

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Interpret site specific aspects of the structure like geotechnical investigations and project requirements

  • Develop design basis requirements including building functionalities, durability, and materials.

  • Compute loads of various elements & services, in line with industry practices, that acts on various structural elements of a steel building

  • Design appropriate vertical & lateral load resisting systems for the various loads acting on the building

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Design Basics of Steel Buildings

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recall foundational principles of steel building design, including basis for design reports, site location considerations, and geometric parameters.

  • Understand how site location impacts building function & consider exposure conditions and corrosion protection for steel structures.

  • "Utilize material knowledge, design loads, and calculation methods to solve steel building design problems, including wind and earthquake loads."

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of multi storey steel building using STAAD.Pro software

Modelling, Analysis and Design of Steel Buildings

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understanding steel building design: load application, analysis parameters, and design methods for different structural elements.

  • Utilize modeling, analysis, and design principles to solve steel building design problems and inform decision-making in diverse scenarios.

  • Evaluate design parameters, results, and output manually with software, assessing their impact on structural integrity, efficiency, serviceability.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of multi storey steel building using STAAD.Pro software

Construction aspects of Steel Buildings

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze steel building construction methods and practices to solve encountered problems.

  • Design various connection types & comprehending industrial building functionalities, structural framing, and load evaluation.

  • Plan steel buildings: design, structural drawings, fabrication, logistics, erection, inspections for quality construction.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of multi storey steel building using STAAD.Pro software

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,868 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

