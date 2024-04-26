The "Steel Multi Storeyed Building - System Design" course provides a thorough exploration of steel structure design. Beginning with foundational principles outlined in the design basis report, learners delve into critical factors like site selection and building functionality. They gain insights into geometric parameters, design life, and corrosion protection. Concrete, reinforcement, floors, roofs, and structural steel are examined alongside bolts, welds, fireproofing, and painting materials. Load calculations covering gravity, lateral, and dead loads enable accurate structural assessment. Serviceability requirements, deflection limits, and fire resistance strategies are addressed, with practical exercises enhancing understanding.
Live loads, including occupancies and specialized elements like staircases, are covered, emphasizing load layouts for optimal performance. Lateral load resisting systems such as moment frames and shear walls are explored, alongside beam and column design methods including manual and software-based approaches.
Connection design, tension members, facade support, and industrial framing are discussed, ensuring expertise across various design aspects. The course concludes with structural drawing planning, fabrication, erection procedures, and inspections, highlighting the importance of good design and construction practices throughout the project lifecycle.
Applied Learning Project
This course equips learners to design structural steel buildings, ensuring compliance with industry standards and codes. It covers structural drawing planning, fabrication, erection procedures, and inspections, emphasizing good design and construction practices.