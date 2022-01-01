Autodesk
Industrial design is the professional field of designing products, devices, objects, and services that every human being uses every day. Industrial design focuses on the physical appearance and functionality of a product. The people who work in the industrial design field, such as industrial designers, are responsible for creating the way cars, appliances, materials, and millions of other items in all types of settings look, feel, and act.
Industrial design is important to learn because it helps improve other people’s lives through products, items, and services that are well designed and easy to use and understand. Good industrial design can make it easier, and sometimes more fun, for people to use things they come into contact with during the day. For example, if you love the way your phone feels and behaves in your hand, or the way your office chair moves with ease, you can be sure industrial designers are responsible for those experiences.
You can gain many benefits when learning about industrial design, such as sharpening your mechanical design skills, computer abilities, and problem-solving and analytical skills. You might also acquire a greater understanding of manufacturing processes and methodologies that industrial designers practice. When learning industrial design, you might also become skilled in computer-aided design, or CAD, which is the software that industrial designers may rely on to design products. One of the most gratifying aspects of industrial design is learning how to take the many ideas you generate and determine which ones may be the most innovative.
"A career in industrial design can give you the chance to apply your creative, artistic, engineering, and digital talents to designing and testing all kinds of product concepts in every industry. Companies across the globe rely on new product development projects by industrial designers to grow their businesses. Some careers you might pursue would be an industrial designer creating concepts and products, an industrial researcher researching the needs for product design, a furniture designer working for home and office furnishing companies, an automotive designer working with automotive designers, or a packaging designer creating concepts for consumer companies. "
Online courses introduce you to the fundamental aspects of the design and manufacturing process, but also to the transformation taking place globally affecting the way that products are designed and manufactured. Courses explore different types of industrial design methods, from digital manufacturing and design (DM&D), which is the shift from paper to digital processes to generative design, which is the product development feasibility based on algorithms. You could also discover the world of UXD, also known as User Experience Design to gain an understanding of how advanced user interface techniques work in product design. Also, a course on sustainable materials management can introduce you to where important materials used in everyday products are resourced and how they impact global economies.