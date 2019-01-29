About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Mechanical Design
  • Manufacturing Processes
  • Sustainable Design
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The future of manufacturing and innovation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Design Innovation Practices

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Foundational Concepts

3 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 104 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

CAD Admininstration

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

