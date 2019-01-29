The manufacturing industry is making a digital transformation, allowing companies to customize production through advances in machine learning, sustainable design, generative design, and collaboration, with integrated design and manufacturing processes. This course introduces innovations in CAD and digital manufacturing, speaking to the rapid changes taking place that are forever transforming the future of making.
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Mechanical Design
- Manufacturing Processes
- Sustainable Design
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
The future of manufacturing and innovation
The manufacturing industry is changing rapidly with the development of new manufacturing processes and the use of computer algorithms to drive innovation. This week explores trends such as generative design, machine learning and additive manufacturing. Industry experts introduce these trends and provide you with insight and enterprise examples of how they are being used today.
Design Innovation Practices
Whether you are looking to improve an existing design or preparing for a sustainable design challenge for the first time, this course prepares product designers and engineers to take a quick step forward to integrating the principles of sustainability into their design process.
Foundational Concepts
Build a foundational understanding of how Autodesk® Fusion 360™ can be used to design differently before starting your first model. This week introduces foundational concepts behind Fusion 360 and offers insight into how it compares with other technologies. You will also be guided on how to install the software and develop new software skills so you get started with a solid understanding of how designs are made and assembled in Fusion 360.
CAD Admininstration
Cloud collaboration has made working together simultaneous and immediate. With Autodesk® Fusion 360™, you can take advantage of the cloud features make project sharing and review easier than ever before regardless of where you are or your role in the design process. This course guides you through how to manage personal and team hubs, calendars and more to best manage your project’s design process and assets.
Good & basic course to understand what fusion 360 is and what are the tools involved so that you can use them all for your benefit. Can be completed within 2 Days(max.)
The needs that the software tackles are just amazing(I love saving all the versions in one package), the lectures are short enough and well detailed to be used so its a very good course.
Some material needs update. Like the calendar and discussions feature. They seem to have been phased out from the current version of 360, yet it is still discussed on the course.
I had the best of my time doing this introductory course on the new trends in digital manufacturing and on the rich and powerful interface that fusion 360 offers to its users across the globe.
The future of making is here, bringing with it radical changes in the way things are designed, made, and used. And it’s disrupting every industry. With the right knowledge and tools, this disruption is your opportunity—whether you're an entrepreneur, designer, or engineer.
