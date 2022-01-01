- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Autodesk
- Manufacturing Processes
- Sustainable Design
- Mechanical Design
- 3d modeling
- Autocad
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Start your Career in Digital Manufacturing. Practice your CAD/CAM/CAE skills and learn about industry trends, while creating your own drone.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a search and rescue drone inspired by the XVEIN drone designed by student makers Yuki Ogasawara and Ryo Kumeda. These project-based courses offer learners the opportunity to apply their Autodesk® Fusion 360™ skills, and encourages them to explore new approaches to customizing their own drone design for manufacture.
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Intro to Digital Manufacturing with Autodesk Fusion 360
The manufacturing industry is making a digital transformation, allowing companies to customize production through advances in machine learning, sustainable design, generative design, and collaboration, with integrated design and manufacturing processes. This course introduces innovations in CAD and digital manufacturing, speaking to the rapid changes taking place that are forever transforming the future of making.
Autodesk Fusion 360 Integrated CAD/CAM/CAE
Design, engineering, and manufacturing are undergoing a digital transformation, and the need for a collaborative product development environment is becoming an ever-growing requirement. Autodesk® Fusion 360™ meets this need by connecting CAD, CAM, and CAE in a single cloud-based platform unlike any other tool of its kind. This course builds upon digital manufacturing trends and foundational CAD concepts discussed in Course 1 of this series by introducing Fusion 360 as a problem-solving tool. In this course, we take the next step in connecting CAD, CAM, and CAE through a series of short exercises on 3D modeling, rendering, simulation, and computer aided manufacturing.
3D Model Creation with Autodesk Fusion 360
Design is the first phase in the digital manufacturing process. In this course, through a series of lectures and hands-on lessons, we’ll examine a designer’s approach to the design and manufacturing process—from concept to 3D model. We’ll start by applying design thinking to understand user needs, and then we’ll explore design criteria as we dive deeper into Autodesk® Fusion 360™ sketching, modeling, rendering, and documentation features.
Engineering Design Process with Autodesk Fusion 360
This course provides a deeper exploration of mechanical assemblies and simulation, which are key engineering features of the design and manufacturing process. The foundation of engineering design is exploration and iteration. Design is rarely a perfectly linear and straightforward process. In this course, we'll explore mechanical assembly design and simulation, focusing on testing and improving design components and performance. As we move through design assumptions, testing, and refining design ideas, we'll come closer to a final design, while developing a deeper knowledge in Autodesk® Fusion 360™ for simulating and analyzing product functionality.
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
How to I access Autodesk Fusion 360 as a student or educator?
How to I access a Fusion 360 as a professional?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Should I take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What are the system requirements for Fusion 360?
How do I get installation support for Fusion 360?
How do I share my designs on the Autodesk Fusion 360 gallery?
How do I earn an Autodesk Certification?
Is this Specialization right for me?
Do I have the option to access this learning content for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.