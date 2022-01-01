About this Specialization

The future of making is here, bringing with it radical changes in the way things are designed, made, and used. And it’s disrupting every industry. With the right knowledge and tools, this disruption is your opportunity—whether you're an entrepreneur, designer, or engineer. Today’s dominant technology trends—cloud computing, mobile technology, social connection, and collaboration—are driving businesses and consumers alike to explore profoundly different ways to design, make, and use things. This kind of industry transformation has happened before, but the pace of change is now much faster. In today’s competitive landscape, anyone can be an innovator—and it’s all about who innovates first. Through this specialization, you will learn the foundations of product innovation and digital manufacturing while developing your technical skills within Autodesk® Fusion 360™. Plus, by completing this Specialization, you’ll unlock an Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like digital manufacturing. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Intro to Digital Manufacturing with Autodesk Fusion 360

Autodesk Fusion 360 Integrated CAD/CAM/CAE

3D Model Creation with Autodesk Fusion 360

Engineering Design Process with Autodesk Fusion 360

