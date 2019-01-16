KC
Mar 20, 2021
In depth details of the web interface of Fusion 360 and how to use Fusion 360 online as well as on desktop. Includes various tutorials of managing data on cloud and how to add and manage your team.
SV
Feb 29, 2020
I had the best of my time doing this introductory course on the new trends in digital manufacturing and on the rich and powerful interface that fusion 360 offers to its users across the globe.
By Deleted A•
Jan 16, 2019
An extremely basic course that seems more like an advertisement for Autodesk. Don't get me wrong, they are getting the word out about a great product, and I'm here because I will pay for useful information, but I won't pay to listen to a sales pitch.
By Satyanarayana V•
Mar 1, 2020
By Pablo•
Feb 15, 2019
The first two lessons were not very interesting. Too basic for an engineer and not relevant for a hobbyist.
Lesson 3 and 4 were OK to meet Autodesk Fusion 360.
By Ognyan S•
Sep 17, 2018
The course is perfect for starters with limited or no knowledge about digital design, engineering and manufacturing . It lays out pretty good doundations and great overview of Fusion 360.
By Naubahar A•
Apr 28, 2019
Very interesting overview and background about the industry, processes and introduction into Fusion 360. Great help for anyone who has no idea about digital manufacturing.
By Onur B S•
Aug 10, 2019
Wasn't as Technical as I thought it'd be.
By Leonardo B•
Apr 13, 2018
Everything is very well explained.
It focuses in the basics of handling the data for fusion 360 projects. Saving files, copying, sharing projects inside a team environment, etc.
By Juan S D S•
Sep 15, 2020
the course wasn't that great must of it was just promotional material and very basic stuff. It lack substance and more interesting challenges
By Paolo S R•
May 20, 2020
The level is this course is to basic even for someone whit limited knowledge in cad software.
By Chintalapati R K T•
Apr 27, 2020
For someone who had little experience with industrial design, this course quickly got me off the ground and built a solid foundation on Fusion360.
If you want to learn more on Fusion 360, look no further.
By Gareth J•
Apr 18, 2019
Great so far, despite years in engineering I'm learning alot and looking forward to the rest of the course. Got a feeling I'm going to be buying a CNC mill and/or 3D printer soon...,
By Harikrishnan R•
Apr 29, 2020
A good course that gives you basics of the cloud based features of the software.
By Leeman M•
Mar 10, 2019
Very well thought out program, except a few instances where the authors falter on editing. A couple of important videos have a previous script revision as the subtitles, that was annoying, and the final week's coursework is imossible because the course doesn't come with access to the necessary environment - Team Hub.
By Adithya G S R•
Dec 3, 2018
For a person who do not know how to model parts in these software have to be taught about modeling first and then these things can be taught. This course is helpful only for those who know how to model but needs more features in their software like all time accessibility ,content sharing ,creating team etc
By Shivansh G•
Jan 30, 2020
It is the most basic course for someone who just started the study of CAD, CAM , CAE . They online reason I gave 3 stars was because the first 2 weeks are not very good. Third and fourth week was fine but the software used has an older version which make it hard for a new user.
By Erik S•
May 14, 2019
Good overall intro and basics of Autodesk Fusion 360. Though completely repetitive if you're already gone through the free Autodesk Fusion Mastery video series available on their own training pages.
By Paul B•
Aug 27, 2019
The part of the course that covers current software interface is good. The videos that discuss older interfaces are disconcerting.
By Shahriar A•
Feb 16, 2022
The course requires some updates since the software itself has changed a lot. Many features discussed in the lessons and assignments, such as the main modules and Team hub capabilities, are not available in the format introduced in the course anymore. For example, the discussions and calendar menus are completely removed from the Team hub, and many icons on the Team hub or Personal hub have been replaced. This issue made doing some assignments and watching some of the videos absurd since such features are no longer included in Fusion 360 or are entirely different from those shown in the videos.
By Jefferey A S•
Aug 10, 2020
This course was limited in terms of hands-on work with Fusion 360 - I was expecting more direct experience with software. A bigger problem, however, is that much of the course content relating to the Fusion interface is apparently out of date. Interface elements have moved, been renamed, or simply don't exist. It's possible to get a very high-level idea of the tool from this course, but if you're looking to gain useful experience, look elsewhere.
By Emmy•
Jan 4, 2022
Although the general information on this course is intereresting, the tutorials and challenges are on an outdated version of Fusion 360. Much has changed in the software and a lot of functions are either renamed, placed elsewhere or do not exist anymore. Please update this course or remove it. In it's current form (end 2021) it is no longer very useful.
By Ernest W•
Jan 18, 2021
The first two weeks were good as an introduction but I don't understand what's the point of explaining cloud and collaboration features before anything else in Fusion 360 in second half... felt like insolent marketing promotion of core feature. Disappointing. I hope to actually learn something in next chapter of specialization.
By MANVENDRA R•
Dec 7, 2019
2nd half A bit boring, u should rather start teaching what u r teaching in 2nd course......or in other words last 2 weeks should be compressed in 1 week. Those things are not much necessary for beginner.
By Gaetan B•
Jul 17, 2021
I felt like the course was a promotion of fusion 360 than an introduction of CAD. Plus the videos were made a year or two ago which made there classes obsolite
By Jonathan L•
Jul 1, 2020
For someone with experience in Fusion 360 and the general design process, this course is far too basic to be really useful.
By Thomas P•
Oct 24, 2020
This is waste of time.
If you want to learn practical things related to using Fusion 360 it holds very little value.
First 2.5 weeks is indoctrination loosely related to Design and Manufacturing. It gives you a marketing cooked slick videos which doesnt really tell anything. It would be helpful only if you woken up from 100 years cryosleep.
Then we have half a week indrocducing you to practical commands of F360.
Week 4 is a week about managing a team using F360 and in my opinion this should be the last part of last course related to this subject.
It is increadibly boring. It is written by some strongly held by his throath corpo mongrel who is nearly openly asking you to answer the question like "Why Fusion 360 is greatest tool?"
Avoid. There is plenty of practical stuff on YouTube and quite well prepared.