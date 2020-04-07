Design for manufacturing is the process of designing parts, components, or products with the understanding surrounding design requirements for a specific manufacturing method.
Explain the design to manufacturing process used to take a digital model to a physical part through CNC programming.
Summarize the toolset available in Fusion 360.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in Fusion 360 applying design and manufacturing workflows to take digital parts to physical prototypes.
- Autodesk
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Engineering
- Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
The future of manufacturing and innovation
In Week 1, we’ll review how Fusion 360 relates to current trends in the industry. By identifying career skills required for mechanical engineers, we can better understand the toolset needed and how Fusion 360 can help.
Introduction to CAD sketching and modeling
In Week 2, we'll learn the design aspects of Fusion 360 to create fully defined sketches and models. These areas comprise the core design functionality of Fusion 360.
Introduction to assemblies, animations, renders, and detailed drawings
In Week 3, you'll learn how to create and manage assemblies, animations, renders, and detailed drawings. These areas comprise and extension to the core design functionality of Fusion 360.
Introduction to CAM
In Week 4, we’ll explore how to use Fusion 360 to create simulations and G-code for CNC machining. These integrated tools help complete the design for manufacturing process using the design, engineering and manufacturing tools in Fusion 360. 4
Introduction to CAE
In Week 5, we'll define, solve, and review a static stress simulation using the Fusion 360 Simulation Workspace. Computer-aided engineering (CAE) removes some of the guess work previously associated with design. Advanced tools like buckling or modal frequency analysis can help shape the parameters for design updates before prototyping or production. Walk through Static Stress Simulation setup, solve, and review process.
This course gives a great insight about Autodesk Fusion 360, and gives participants a clear understanding about the functionality and basic usage of Fusion 360 in relation with CAD/CAM/CAE
Great Course for developing CAD, CAE skills with a great software. Only 1 suggestion. Please add a seperate Discussion column, where we can ask various doubts and questions.
It should be great to have something like a permit to use all the tools learned in this course with the personal use license of Fusion 360, at least during you are enrolled to the course.
THE COURSE IS GOOD AS IT CONATAINS ALL THE BASIC KNOWLEDGE A PERSON SHOULD NEED WHILE STARTING FUSION 360 FOR THE FIRST TIME. THANK YOU TEAM AUTODESK FOR PROVIDING SUCH A GOOD COURSE.
The demand placed on today’s engineers goes above and beyond the job description. Products have become complex and engineers are more frequently asked to leave specialized roles and to take on a wide variety of tasks that are beyond their traditional responsibilities. These tasks are centered on form, fit, and function. Engineers need to factor in broader concerns such as cost, procurement, sustainability, manufacturability, and serviceability. Their role has moved away from an individual responsibility to working as part of a collaborative engineering team, executing tradeoffs with both engineering and business stakeholders to meet project goals. These trends have forced today’s engineers to broaden their skillset to be successful.
