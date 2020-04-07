About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the design to manufacturing process used to take a digital model to a physical part through CNC programming.

  • Summarize the toolset available in Fusion 360.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in Fusion 360 applying design and manufacturing workflows to take digital parts to physical prototypes.

Skills you will gain

  • Autodesk
  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • Engineering
  • Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The future of manufacturing and innovation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to CAD sketching and modeling

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Introduction to assemblies, animations, renders, and detailed drawings

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Introduction to CAM

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction to CAE

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO MECHANICAL ENGINEERING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING WITH FUSION 360

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering

