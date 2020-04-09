AD
Oct 22, 2021
This course has given me an overall idea of how things are created and designed as a mechanical engineer. The respected instructors of Autodesk have provided an in depth understanding of the field.
SU
Feb 4, 2022
It is a very useful course for the people who want to learn from scrath as its one of the reuired skill in the market for desighning and its most important softawre related to the core engineering
By Nabham G•
Apr 9, 2020
The course was great and overall exposer to all the workspace available in Fusion 360. The course is good for someone to get an overview idea of the workspace available. Enjoyed the course, it would be great if it contains more assignment problems and more examples in every section such as animation, rendering, simulation workspaces.
By Calvin N•
Apr 26, 2020
This course is perfect to learn about all the different features and abilities of Fusion 360. Being a beginner with only a little experience in CAD, I found this course very useful.
By KALLAKURI Y S•
Apr 25, 2020
It is a good course for beginners but they need to show how they built models from scratch. This is where they are lacking.....
By Nima G M•
Dec 13, 2020
From this course's beneficial examples and learning approach, which uses learn you the operations by applying them to these examples, one could easily find great confidence in Fusion 360.
By Muhammad W•
Feb 8, 2021
I appreciate Autodesk for being a helping hand for students allover the world.
Thanks For providing free student subscription of software and free teaching.
Love from Pakistan
By MOHAMED M•
Jan 17, 2021
Excellent course for beginners. Really Hats off to Coursera and Autodesk for providing such a job based skillset.
By Manoj S•
Aug 4, 2020
i really learnt lots of in depth knowledge about using an complete cloud based platform fusion 360 in all mechanical aspect manufacturing,simulation,animation,rendering.and im was really amazed of with the rendering option which made my product in live virtual in display and share links. this course is complete package i love challenging assignments and peer assignments as my additional elf learn towards the skill which the course paved way.
By Aakash m b•
Jun 18, 2020
this course is very user friendly and it offers very good earning outcome in to students willing to learn fusion 360 . this course has taught me animation of components , 3d modelling , rendering , and the most important stimulation of a body by the impact of different load which are applied to the body
By satti M R•
Jun 12, 2020
I really enjoyed the online course. I thought it was well planned and layed out, easy for me to follow. The work load(h.w. & test)was just enough, so i could finish everything with enough time, learn about the topics and not feel over loaded and rushed.
By Sai S•
Jul 31, 2020
The course is excellent for beginners. From the beginning, the course videos help the learner very much in a very good approach. This course is worth taking, to learn modelling and simulation and manufacturing processes in a very informative, easy way.
By Hari A C•
Jun 19, 2020
The course seems to very interested and the instructors are excellent at their job. All the instructors are using very easy language and literally described each and every even the minute details of the subject.
Thanks Sir for guiding me in my dream.♥️
By Vignesh K•
Aug 4, 2020
course is simply a real gate way to understand not only whats fusion 360 is,in add to that it make sense in future transformation in manufacturing and complete product development into a virtual reality. i love this learning speacialization.
By Meghana B•
Jul 27, 2020
This is probably the best decision I made, it's a beautiful course with enough material to help us understand the basics of Autodesk. looking forward to completing the specialization, so I can easily shift from Solidworks to fussion360.
By Mohammed J A•
Jul 3, 2020
If anybody wants to learn Fusion 360, It is the best course to start. I got In-depth preliminary knowledge on various Fusion 360 tools such as Design, Manufacturing, Animation, Rendering and Simulation. Good job to Team AUTODESK.
By Harry N•
Apr 29, 2020
I found this course perfect for someone who barely has any knowledge of 3D CAD and is looking to further their knowledge. Also having just bought a 3D printer this course has thoroughly helped me print my own designs
By ayush d•
Oct 23, 2021
This course has given me an overall idea of how things are created and designed as a mechanical engineer. The respected instructors of Autodesk have provided an in depth understanding of the field.
By Aizenosa O•
Oct 9, 2021
This course gives a great insight about Autodesk Fusion 360, and gives participants a clear understanding about the functionality and basic usage of Fusion 360 in relation with CAD/CAM/CAE
By Kasuntha M•
Dec 13, 2020
Great course to learn about Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing with Fusion 360. I highly recommend this course and thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By 11915038 M I S M A•
Aug 5, 2020
It was a wonderful session. Now I got a basic idea about Fusion360. If you are a beginner you must go through this...Thank you a lot Coursera for proving such a wonderful platform for us.
By Akshay A B•
Apr 8, 2020
Great Course for developing CAD, CAE skills with a great software. Only 1 suggestion. Please add a seperate Discussion column, where we can ask various doubts and questions.
By Kartik M•
May 10, 2020
I am very happy to accomplish my first phase of the course and i got ample of knowledge while completing the course and performing the assignments practically .
By Sanket N K•
May 3, 2020
Really, this course is very helpful to me and got the clear idea of fusion 360 software and how it is work. Thank you COURSERS for such a wonderful course....
By Swanand A R•
Aug 28, 2020
A very good introductory course to Fusion 360 which is the most versatile CAD CAM CAE software I've ever used. I'm a Mech engg. student and I've used many other softwares but Fusion is by far the easiest and user friendly software of them. I hope more industries start using it. About the course, it covers almost all the basic introduction. Afterall to become good at CAD you'll need to practice and practice and play around with all the options provided.
By Deleted A•
Oct 28, 2020
A great experience While learning this course.....This course gives the Detailed Explanation About Mechanical engineering and manufacturing process...It gives the information about the Advanced Technology being used in the Industries for Manufacturing the products...I have clear idea about fusion 360 software and its use in manufacturing technology..By learning this course i'm able to use Fusion 360 very friendly...Thank you
By Omkar P K•
Nov 16, 2020
This Course Is Very Helpful And Beneficial For Me To Improve My Skills, I Learned Lot From This Course That How CAD CAM CAE ( Computer Aided Design, Computer Aided Machining, Computer Aided Engineering) Actually Works And Also Understand That How To Design A Model With Processing. These Course Is Very Helpful And Beneficial For Those Who Want To Work As A Mechanical Design Engineer.....